Gala Incorporated : Explanation on Fiscal year 2020,3rd quarter

（2019/10/1-2019/12/31）
Gala Inc. 2020/2/7
FY2020 3Q (2019.10.01~2019.12.31)
Q3 Financial Statement
II. Business Report
III. GALA Group Structure
I. Q3 Financial Statement
FY2020 Q3 Performance Highlights
|
|
FY2020 Q3
|
FY2019 Q3
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
105
|
241
|
-56%
|
|
|
|
|
COS
|
27
|
58
|
-52%
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
77
|
183
|
-57%
|
|
|
|
|
SGA
|
124
|
221
|
-43%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
△ 47
|
△ 37
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Profit
|
△ 36
|
△ 44
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income attributable to parent company
|
△ 70
|
△ 49
|
-
|
|
|
|
Sales decreased in 3Q due to the termination of 「Arcane」 and 「FOX」 in Japan , and the organic decrease of 「Flyff Legacy」 sales.
I. Q3 Financial Statement
Sales
241
164
118 96 105
FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q
Operating Profit
FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q
-37
-47
-68
-77-74
Gross Profit （Unit：Million JPY)
183
116
79 64 77
FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q
Net Income
FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q
-70
-78-81
I. Q3 Financial Statement
|
100
|
47
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
92
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
FY'19/3Q FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q
FY'19/3Q FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q
Korea: quarterly decrease of Flyff Legacy sales.
Japan: termination of Arcane and Fox mobile game services.
I. Q3 Financial Statement
|
HR and other costs
|
Employees
|
|
250
200
150
113
100
50
80
0
SGA-Other Expense
82 86
82
65 53 42
|
(People)
|
|
Employees
|
|
Directors
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q
FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q
SGA decreased due to lower marketing costs for "Flyff Legacy" and a decrease in office rental fee of a consolidated subsidiary, Gala Lab Corp. that relocated
Q3 Financial Statement
II. Business Report
III. GALA Group Structure
II. Business reports
(Mobile Apps under development)
【RAPPELZ Mobile】
|
Pre registration
|
Started 2020.01.15 (SEA)
|
Official Launch
|
FY2020 Q4（SEA)
|
|
II. Business reports
(Mobile Apps under development)
|
|
【EL SALVADOR】
|
Developed by
|
Gala Lab Corp.
|
Official Launch
|
FY2021（Scheduled)
|
|
II. Business reports
(Mobile Apps under development)
|
Q3 Improvements
|
Q4
|
CBT in SEA &
|
FY
|
start the service
|
21
|
|
Start the service in Korea
Start the service in
N.A. and Europe
|
Q３
|
Under
|
Q４
|
Improvements
|
FY21 CBT in SEA
|
FY21 OBT in SEA
|
development
|
|
|
|
|
|
*This schedule might be adjusted due to the development status.
|
Business reports (Mobile Apps in service)
|
【winwalk】
|
|
Over 500,000 downloads since launch
|
|
Rank 5 in France "Health" category (Android, Oct.19)
|
|
Sales +87% QoQ
|
Business reports (Mobile Apps in service)
|
Service Area:
|
Service Area:
|
NA, EU, LATAM, SEA
|
NA, EU, LATAM, SEA, East-Asia, Oceania,
|
|
Middle East
Business reports (Other activities)
|
Cloud Business
|
VR Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
・Providing service in Japan.
|
・Preparing game contents
Q3 Financial Statement
II. Business Report
III. GALA Group Structure
III. Gala Group Structure
Gala (HQ)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*100%
|
*90%
|
*80%
|
|
|
*58.88%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services
|
|
Development & Service
|
|
Development & Services
|
|
Development & Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gala Japan
|
|
Gala Connect
|
|
Gala MIX
|
|
Gala Lab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
※Closed this quarter
*holding ratio of Gala Inc.
the directors of Gala Inc. have personally invested in group companies.
Mobile apps
Mobile apps / PC online games
|
|
|
