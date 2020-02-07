Log in
Gala Incorporated : Explanation on Fiscal year 2020,3rd quarter

02/07/2020 | 02:33am EST

Explanation of FY2020 Q３

（2019/10/1-2019/12/31）

Gala Inc. 2020/2/7

FY2020 3Q (2019.10.01~2019.12.31)

  1. Q3 Financial Statement

II. Business Report

III. GALA Group Structure

2

I. Q3 Financial Statement

FY2020 Q3 Performance Highlights

Y O Y

（Unit：Million JPY)

FY2020 Q3

FY2019 Q3

Change

Sales

105

241

-56%

COS

27

58

-52%

Gross Profit

77

183

-57%

SGA

124

221

-43%

Operating Profit

△ 47

△ 37

-

Ordinary Profit

△ 36

△ 44

-

Net Income attributable to parent company

△ 70

△ 49

-

Sales decreased in 3Q due to the termination of 「Arcane」 and 「FOX」 in Japan , and the organic decrease of 「Flyff Legacy」 sales.

3

I. Q3 Financial Statement

Sales

241

164

118 96 105

FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q

Operating Profit

FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q

-37

-47

-68

-77-74

Gross Profit （Unit：Million JPY)

183

116

79 64 77

FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q

Net Income

FY19/3Q FY19/4Q FY20/1Q FY20/2Q FY20/3Q

  • 49

-70

-78-81

-109

4

I. Q3 Financial Statement

Korea Sales

Japan Sales

(Million JPY)

250

Mobile

PC

Others

(Million JPY)

50

Others

Mobile

200

150

33

98 25

100

47

0

40

0

1

45

50

92

35

78

69

50

52

0

FY'19/3Q FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q

15

11

7

7

4

2

2

0

1

1

1

FY'19/3Q FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q

Korea: quarterly decrease of Flyff Legacy sales.

Japan: termination of Arcane and Fox mobile game services.

5

I. Q3 Financial Statement

HR and other costs

Employees

(Million JPY)

HR

250

200

150

113

100

50

80

0

SGA-Other Expense

82 86

82

65 53 42

(People)

Employees

Directors

150

100

50

65

64

60

62

0

9

9

9

9

FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q

FY'19/4Q FY'20/1Q FY'20/2Q FY'20/3Q

SGA decreased due to lower marketing costs for "Flyff Legacy" and a decrease in office rental fee of a consolidated subsidiary, Gala Lab Corp. that relocated

the head office.

6

  1. Q3 Financial Statement

II. Business Report

III. GALA Group Structure

7

II. Business reports

(Mobile Apps under development)

【RAPPELZ Mobile】

Pre registration

Started 2020.01.15 (SEA)

Official Launch

FY2020 Q4（SEA)

8

II. Business reports

(Mobile Apps under development)

【EL SALVADOR】

Developed by

Gala Lab Corp.

Official Launch

FY2021（Scheduled)

9

II. Business reports

(Mobile Apps under development)

Q3 Improvements

Q4

CBT in SEA &

FY

start the service

21

Start the service in Korea

FY 21

Start the service in

N.A. and Europe

FY2020

FY202１

Q３

Under

Q４

Improvements

FY21 CBT in SEA

FY21 OBT in SEA

development

FY2020

FY202１

*This schedule might be adjusted due to the development status.

10

  1. Business reports (Mobile Apps in service)

【winwalk】

Over 500,000 downloads since launch

Rank 5 in France "Health" category (Android, Oct.19)

Sales +87% QoQ

11

  1. Business reports (Mobile Apps in service)

Service Area:

Service Area:

NA, EU, LATAM, SEA

NA, EU, LATAM, SEA, East-Asia, Oceania,

Middle East

12

  1. Business reports (Other activities)

Cloud Business

VR Business

・Providing service in Japan.

・Preparing game contents

13

  1. Q3 Financial Statement

II. Business Report

III. GALA Group Structure

14

III. Gala Group Structure

Gala (HQ)

*100%

*90%

*80%

*58.88%

Services

Development & Service

Development & Services

Development & Services

Gala Japan

Gala Connect

Gala MIX

Gala Lab

※Closed this quarter

*holding ratio of Gala Inc.

the directors of Gala Inc. have personally invested in group companies.

Mobile apps

Mobile apps / PC online games

15

Copyright Gala Inc., All rights reserved

16

Disclaimer

Gala Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:32:02 UTC
