Galantas Gold : Mine Commences Operating With Underground Development Feed

GALANTAS OMAGH GOLD-MINE PROCESSING PLANT COMMENCES OPERATING WITH FEED FROM UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT.

August 08, 2018 : Galantas Gold Corporation (Galantas or the company) is pleased to report that the Omagh gold-mine processing plant has commenced operating on feed from underground development of the Kearney gold vein.

The processing plant has the benefit of a recent upgrade to some sections and is expected to operate part-time until production stoping commences, anticipated late in 2018 or early in 2019. (Stoping is the bulk mining of mineralised vein material between levels developed on vein.)

The plant operates a froth flotation system for production of a gold-silver concentrate. This process removes the sulphide minerals and gold and concentrates them into a product suitable for smelter treatment. The concentrate is then exported, via Belfast port, to a smelter. The process is environmentally safe and operates without the use of cyanide reagents.

Roland Phelps, President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation said, 'This is another important milestone successfully and safely achieved and I look forward to our expected ramp up in development production.'

The information in this release has been prepared under the supervision of R. Phelps C.Eng MIMMM, (President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation), the Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 and who is also a 'Qualified Person' as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Phelps has reviewed the technical detail contained in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

