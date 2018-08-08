Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Galantas Gold Corp    GAL   CA36315W2022

GALANTAS GOLD CORP (GAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galantas Gold : Mine Commences Operating With Underground Development Feed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:42am CEST

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

TSXV & AIM 'GAL'

GALANTAS OMAGH GOLD-MINE PROCESSING PLANT COMMENCES OPERATING WITH FEED FROM UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT.

August 08, 2018 : Galantas Gold Corporation (Galantas or the company) is pleased to report that the Omagh gold-mine processing plant has commenced operating on feed from underground development of the Kearney gold vein.

The processing plant has the benefit of a recent upgrade to some sections and is expected to operate part-time until production stoping commences, anticipated late in 2018 or early in 2019. (Stoping is the bulk mining of mineralised vein material between levels developed on vein.)

The plant operates a froth flotation system for production of a gold-silver concentrate. This process removes the sulphide minerals and gold and concentrates them into a product suitable for smelter treatment. The concentrate is then exported, via Belfast port, to a smelter. The process is environmentally safe and operates without the use of cyanide reagents.

Roland Phelps, President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation said, 'This is another important milestone successfully and safely achieved and I look forward to our expected ramp up in development production.'

The information in this release has been prepared under the supervision of R. Phelps C.Eng MIMMM, (President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation), the Qualified Person (QP) under NI 43-101 and who is also a 'Qualified Person' as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Phelps has reviewed the technical detail contained in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries : Galantas Gold Corporation
 L. Jack Gunter P.Eng - Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng - President & CEO

Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100

Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nominated Advisor)

Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)

Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234

Disclaimer

Galantas Gold Corporation published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 07:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALANTAS GOLD CORP
09:42aGALANTAS GOLD : Mine Commences Operating With Underground Development Feed
PU
08:01aGALANTAS GOLD : Omagh Gold-Mine Processing Plant Commences Operating With Feed F..
AQ
06/29GALANTAS GOLD : Annual General and Special Meeting concludes with all resolution..
AQ
06/25GALANTAS GOLD : Underground Development Reaches Kearney Vein and Commences Minin..
PU
06/25GALANTAS GOLD : Underground Development at Omagh Gold-Mine Reaches Kearney Gold ..
AQ
05/28GALANTAS GOLD : First Quarter results and looks to production early in third qua..
AQ
05/23GALANTAS GOLD : First Quarter results and looks to production early in third qua..
PU
05/23GALANTAS GOLD : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 and Looks t..
AQ
04/26GALANTAS GOLD : reports 2017 results and awards emploee options
AQ
04/20GALANTAS GOLD : reports 2017 results and awards emploee options
PU
More news
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,80  CAD
Spread / Average Target 739%
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Frank Gerard Phelps President, CEO & Executive Director
Lionel Jack Gunter Chairman
Leo O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Ernest Alexander Independent Non-Executive Director
James Bernard Clancy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORP12
FRANCO NEVADA CORP-5.46%13 595
GOLDCORP INC.0.19%10 749
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.-28.54%10 301
RANDGOLD RESOURCES-26.34%6 743
EVOLUTION MINING LTD7.92%3 579
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.