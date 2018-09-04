Galantas Gold : receives gold assay results from underground vein development at Omagh gold mine

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

TSXV and AIM: Stock Symbol - 'GAL'

GALANTAS RECEIVES GOLD ASSAY RESULTS FROM UNDERGROUND VEIN DEVELOPMENT AT OMAGH GOLD MINE.

Date : August 29, 2018. Galantas Gold Corporation (the 'Company'), the AIM and TSXV quoted gold producer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland's Omagh gold mine, announces channel sample and grab sample results taken during recent underground development of the Kearney vein.

The samples were taken on an underground development on the Kearney vein, approximately 15 metres below the former open pit and exposed a mineralised section of 1.7 metres, with assays of 12.8 g/t gold and 33.1 g/t silver. A grab sample, also taken on the Kearney vein, assayed at 9.8g/t gold and 30.1 g/t silver.

Assays were analysed by Wheal Jane Laboratory, Cornwall, UK, a UKAS accredited laboratory, using wet chemistry & AAS techniques.The channel sample was taken as close to 90 degrees across the vein as was practical, given some interference by ground support. Individual types of mineralisation were measured, sampled and assayed separately and the sample composited according to mineralisation length to give an overall grade. The grab sample was taken from a narrow mineralised stringer approximately 2.5m from the channel sample.

The samples were taken under the direction and control of Dr. Sarah Coulter PhD, MIMMM, FGS, Senior Geologist, Flintridge Resources Ltd., who is a qualifying geological professional under the requirements of NI 43-101 and AIM regulations. Dr. Coulter has reviewed the technical detail contained in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

