Galantas Gold : Financial Statements Q1 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Galantas Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at March 31, 2020
As at December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (note 4) Inventories (note 5)
$
936,560$
1,913,420
339,993416,699
78,77870,328
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment (note 6)
Long-term deposit (note 8)
Exploration and evaluation assets (note 7)
1,355,3312,400,447
21,921,78021,159,716
528,120515,220
719,719661,726
Total non-current assets
23,169,619
22,336,662
Total assets
$
24,524,950
$
24,737,109
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and other liabilities (note 9)
Current portion of financing facilities (note 10)
Due to related parties (note 15)
Convertible debenture (note 11)
$
1,723,322 393,659
$
2,131,715 242,280
5,003,7284,719,058
1,534,0021,400,594
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Non-current portion of financing facilities (note 10)
Decommissioning liability (note 8)
8,654,7118,493,647
1,363,5471,440,185
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
597,612 1,961,159 10,615,870
580,303 2,020,488 10,514,135
Equity
Share capital (note 12(a)(b)) Reserves
50,123,91050,123,910
9,782,8339,416,412
Deficit
Total equity
(45,997,663) 13,909,080
(45,317,348) 14,222,974
Total equity and liabilities
$
24,524,950
$
24,737,109
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
Going concern (note 1)
Contingency (note 17)
Events after the reporting period (note 18)
-1-
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020 2019
Revenues
Jewellery sales (note 14)
Cost and expenses of operations
Cost of sales
Depreciation (note 6)
$
-
$
-35,83670,026
88,72787,405
124,563
157,431
Loss before general administrative and other expenses
(124,563)
(157,431)
General administrative expenses
Management and administration wages (note 15) Other operating expenses
Accounting and corporate Legal and audit
Stock-based compensation (note 12(d)) Shareholder communication and investor relations Transfer agent
Director fees (note 15) General office
Accretion expenses (notes 8, 10 and 11)
Loan interest and bank charges less deposit interest (notes 10, 11 and 15)
141,222191,688
94,06045,226
14,14413,895
42,11815,574
(16,288)135,340
47,07648,133
27,7361,901
6,2506,250
2,7132,599
146,12157,046
151,61684,777
656,768602,429
Other expenses
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(101,016)19,657
(101,016)
19,657
Net loss for the period
$ $
(680,315)$
(779,517)
Basic and diluted net loss per share (note 13)
(0.02)$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (i)
32,321,472
29,968,531
(i) Adjusted for 10:1 share consolidation effective March 31, 2020 (note 13).
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
-2-
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020 2019
Net loss for the period
$
(680,315)$
(779,517)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
382,709
(4,982)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(297,606)$
(784,499)
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
-3-
Galantas Gold Corporation
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020 2019
Operating activitiesNet loss for the period Adjustment for:
Depreciation (note 6)
Stock-based compensation (note 12(d)) Interest expense (notes 10, 11 and 15) Foreign exchange (gain) loss
Accretion expenses (notes 8, 10 and 11) Non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses Inventories
Accounts payable and other liabilities Due to related parties
$
(680,315)$
(779,517)
88,727
87,405
(16,288)135,340
151,27590,164
(38,419)18,525
146,12157,046
84,588(974)
(6,526)
-
(445,617)(146,655)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities
92,409 (624,045)
74,356 (464,310)
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment Exploration and evaluation assets
(325,769)(1,951,052)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities
(41,424) (367,193)
- (1,951,052)
Financing activities
Repayment of financing facilities (note 10)
(8,353)(1,766)
Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities
(8,353)(1,766)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currenciesCash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
(999,591)
(2,417,128)
22,731 1,913,420
(4,239) 6,188,554
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ $
936,560 936,560 -
$ 3,767,187
Cash
Cash equivalents
$ 3,767,187 -
Cash and cash equivalents
$
936,560
$ 3,767,187
The notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these statements.
