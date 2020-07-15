Log in
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

(GAL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/14 09:30:00 am
0.255 CAD   -12.07%
07:46aGALANTAS GOLD : Increases Proposed Private Placement
PU
07/09GALANTAS GOLD : Financial Statements Q1 2020
PU
07/09GALANTAS GOLD : announces first quarter 2020 results
PU
Galantas Gold : Increases Proposed Private Placement

07/15/2020 | 07:46am EDT
Galantas Increases Proposed Private Placement

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION

TSXV - 'GAL' - AIM

GALANTAS INCREASES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

July 03 ,2020. Galantas Gold Corporation (the 'Company' or 'Galantas') (TSXV & AIM : Symbol GAL), the AIM and TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') quoted gold mine developer and explorer with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland's Omagh gold mine, announces that due to investor demand, it has increased the proposed private placement of common shares (the 'Private Placement') announced on June 26, 2020.

The net proceeds to be raised by the Private Placement are intended to be used to support mine operations and provide general working capital for the Company.

The Private Placement is expected to include funds raised in both UK and Canadian currency and has increased to a maximum of 2,833,132 shares, at an issue price of CAD$0.225 (UK£0.1328) per share for maximum gross proceeds of CAD$637,454 (UK£376,240). Provisional indications have been received for the maximum amount. A four month plus one day hold period will apply to the shares and the shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue of the Company. The Private Placement will be brokered and insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Private Placement.

A further announcement will be made in due course detailing the results of the Private Placement, which is subject to TSXV and regulatory approval.

The gold mine at Omagh continues to deliver limited production of gold concentrate, from the processing of low grade stock. The processing plant uses a non-toxic flotation process to produce concentrates, without the use of cyanide or mercury. It satisfies strict environmental monitoring criteria set by the Northern Ireland regulatory authorities.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enquiries: Galantas Gold Corporation Roland Phelps C.Eng - President & CEO Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100 Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Richard Tonthat : Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)

Nick Lovering : Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234

Disclaimer

Galantas Gold Corporation published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 11:45:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2019 -3,56 M -2,62 M -2,62 M
Net Debt 2019 4,30 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,24 M 6,05 M 6,07 M
EV / Sales 2018 378x
EV / Sales 2019 2 140x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 47,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Frank Gerard Phelps President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roisin A. Magee Non-Executive Chairman
Leo O'Shaughnessy Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Ernest Alexander Independent Director
James Bernard Clancy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION2.00%6
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION48.95%27 858
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED90.53%9 611
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED57.89%7 122
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED96.19%3 609
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 831
