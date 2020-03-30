Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Galapagos    GLPG   BE0003818359

GALAPAGOS

(GLPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European stocks closed higher on Monday after last-minute gains, with buying focussed largely on defensive sectors amid plummeting oil prices and continued anxiety over the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 1.1%, having dropped about 1% earlier in the day. A stronger open on Wall Street, spurred by optimism over battling the outbreak's economic impact, also lent support late in the European session. [.N]

Still, the benchmark was a long way from a peak hit in late-February, and likely to record its second-worst quarter ever, owing to the panic selling brought about by the coronavirus.

The healthcare sector was the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, closing about 3% higher as fears of the coronavirus kept investors trading cautiously. Utilities <.SX6P> and telecom stocks also rose on the day.

Belgian-Dutch biotech company Galapagos jumped about 6% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'buy', citing potential in the firm's lead product.

Energy stocks shrugged off a slump in oil prices, adding about 3%. However, the gains were meagre compared to what has been lost over the past month, when a crash in prices had seen the sector plumb a 24-year low and prompted widespread scaling back by major producers.

"The demand hit is weighing heavily on oil prices, and European oil & gas majors are responding to the situation by cancelling share buybacks and reducing capital expenditure," ING analysts wrote in a note.

"These actions, combined with the companies? robust liquidity and leverage positions should limit the extent of negative credit rating actions."

Chemical producers <.SX4P> were the best performing sector for the day, rising about 3.9%, with several firms looking to benefit from lower crude prices.

On the other hand, bank stocks <.SX7P> slumped 3.1% as lenders complied with the European Central Bank's call to freeze dividends in a bid to shore up credit, with the pandemic causing a liquidity squeeze across the bloc.

Spain's bank-heavy Ibex index dropped 1.7%.

Travel and leisure stocks, among the worst hit from the virtual halt in global travel, fell 0.6% on Monday as JP Morgan forecast a 42% slump in aftermarket sales in the European civil aerospace sector in 2020.

London-listed mid-cap stocks fell as a senior medical officer said the lockdown in Britain could last for months.

British shopping centre owner Hammerson plummeted 22%, bottoming out the STOXX 600 after it suspended its guidance and its 2019 dividend.

By Ambar Warrick and Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAPAGOS 6.50% 174.45 Delayed Quote.-12.17%
HAMMERSON PLC -22.06% 66.64 Delayed Quote.-72.30%
IBEX 35 -1.74% 6659.9 End-of-day quote.-26.35%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.28% 314.88 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GALAPAGOS
12:08pEuropean shares reverse course to end higher on defensive plays
RE
03/27Publication of the annual report and invitation to the ordinary and extraordi..
GL
03/19GALAPAGOS : Threshold crossings
CO
03/17GALAPAGOS : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities E..
PU
03/17Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
GL
02/20Transformational year for Galapagos
GL
02/20GALAPAGOS : Annual results
CO
02/17GALAPAGOS : annual earnings release
02/10Oxurion NV - Expert Presentation of Positive Topline Data from a Phase 1 Stud..
AQ
02/06Oxurion NV - Additional Topline Data from Positive Phase 1 Trial with THR-687..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 616 M
EBIT 2020 -95,3 M
Net income 2020 -135 M
Finance 2020 5 672 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 260x
P/E ratio 2021 -116x
EV / Sales2020 8,03x
EV / Sales2021 8,38x
Capitalization 10 617 M
Chart GALAPAGOS
Duration : Period :
Galapagos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 196,45  €
Last Close Price 163,80  €
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj B. Parekh Chairman
Bart Filius Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Piet Wigerinck Chief Scientific Officer
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAPAGOS-12.17%11 772
LONZA GROUP8.10%29 660
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.66%20 658
CELLTRION, INC.3.08%20 147
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-4.37%18 823
INCYTE CORPORATION-21.03%14 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group