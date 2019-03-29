Galapagos Shares Rise After Successful Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Study

By Carlo Martuscelli

Shares of Galapagos traded higher on Friday after the Belgo-Dutch pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a rheumatoid arthritis drug in a phase 3 clinical study.

The drug company said that data showed Filgotinib was more effective in treating the disease than the standard of care, methotrexate--meeting the primary trial objective. The drug was also found to be safe, it added.

Filgotinib is being developed by Galapagos in cooperation with Gilead Sciences.

Shares of Galapagos at 1022 GMT were up EUR12.30, or 15%, to EUR97.36 pence.

