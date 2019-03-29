Log in
GALAPAGOS

(GLPG)
Galapagos Shares Rise After Successful Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Study

03/29/2019

By Carlo Martuscelli

Shares of Galapagos traded higher on Friday after the Belgo-Dutch pharmaceutical company reported positive results from a rheumatoid arthritis drug in a phase 3 clinical study.

The drug company said that data showed Filgotinib was more effective in treating the disease than the standard of care, methotrexate--meeting the primary trial objective. The drug was also found to be safe, it added.

Filgotinib is being developed by Galapagos in cooperation with Gilead Sciences.

Shares of Galapagos at 1022 GMT were up EUR12.30, or 15%, to EUR97.36 pence.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAPAGOS 14.41% 97.3 Delayed Quote.5.59%
GALAPAGOS NV (ADR) 0.53% 96.13 Delayed Quote.4.79%
GILEAD SCIENCES 0.05% 63.69 Delayed Quote.1.82%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 222 M
EBIT 2019 -168 M
Net income 2019 -166 M
Finance 2019 959 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 16,6x
EV / Sales 2020 15,1x
Capitalization 4 646 M
Chart GALAPAGOS
Duration : Period :
Galapagos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAPAGOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Onno van de Stolpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Raj B. Parekh Chairman
Bart Filius Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Piet Wigerinck Chief Scientific Officer
Walid Abi-Saab Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAPAGOS5.59%5 218
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC22.10%28 056
LONZA GROUP18.92%22 633
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 347
INCYTE CORPORATION34.83%18 371
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.26.76%11 532
