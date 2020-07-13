Galapagos : Pharmas restart drug trials after declines during pandemic, Medidata finds

July 13 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies have ramped up
clinical trials in the past month, rebounding from a steep
decline in activity following the start of the coronavirus
outbreak, though activity remains below pre-pandemic levels,
according to new research shared with Reuters.
The research, which was prepared by clinical trial
consulting firm Medidata, shows that new subjects entered trials
globally in June at a 30% lower rate than they did before the
pandemic. But that is significantly higher than the roughly 70%
decline in new subject starts in April.
Drugmakers around the world, including Eli Lilly & Co
and Galapagos NV have announced plans to delay
clinical trials for some drugs because of difficulties
recruiting, treating and monitoring patients during the
pandemic. In response, regulators, including the U.S. Food and
Drug administration, have eased rules around collecting data
remotely using digital tools to try to help drugmakers continue
to research new treatments.
"Many are shifting to more remote and
statistical ways of monitoring the data that's coming in," said
Fareed Melhem, a senior vice president at Medidata. "There's
pretty broad acceptance that that should be used to maintain the
oversight of the trials."
Some of the biggest increases in new patient starts for
trials were in Europe, with Italy, France and Spain returning to
levels of activity roughly on par with where they were before
the pandemic, the report said. Germany is around 23% below its
pre-pandemic level.
The United States saw the biggest decline in new subjects
entering trials in April. Although it has begun to recover, the
report anticipates that an increase in COVID-19 cases could
affect clinical trial activity in the coming months.
Clinical trials for cancer drugs saw the smallest impact
from COVID-19, with new patient starts down 40% at their low
point. They have since recovered to roughly pre-pandemic levels.
Trials for cardiovascular drugs suffered the most, with
activity dropping as much as 90% in April, but have since made a
partial rebound, the report said.
"With an oncology trial it's a lot harder to tell a patient
to wait six months than it is maybe for a blood pressure trial,"
Melhem said.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Leslie Adler)