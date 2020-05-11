Galapagos : Written questions

Free translation for information purposes

Galapagos N.V.

Attn. the board of directors

Email only: investor relations@acomo.nl

The Hague, 24 April 2020

Re: VEB questions Galapagos GM 2020

Dear board,

The VEB attaches great importance to an open dialogue between shareholders and the company. The coming season of shareholder meetings promised to give a qualitative boost to such dialogue due to new laws and regulations concerning shareholder engagement, corporate transparency and accountability.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has led to a radical change in circumstances. Under the present conditions, the usual in-person dialogue will not be possible.

However, the VEB relies upon the meeting still permitting virtual interaction with audio and video between shareholders and representatives of the company.

We present a number of questions below which we look forward to seeing answered in depth at the upcoming shareholders' meeting. We would appreciate receiving copies of these responses in writing as well. Furthermore, we assume that the questions and their associated answers will also be recorded in the minutes.

The VEB is highly aware of the extent of your current challenges.

For this reason and at your express request, we are providing you with our questions for the shareholders' meeting in advance. The lengthiness of VEB's list of questions reflects the fact that the meeting you have convened will not allow for dialogue. We thank you for your understanding.