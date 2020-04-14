Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Andrew
|Last name(s):
|Siegel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|KYG370921069
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 635,000 options of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. in connection with employment.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.0 EUR
|0.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.0 EUR
|0.0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
