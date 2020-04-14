Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
04/14/2020 | 02:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.04.2020 / 20:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andrew
Last name(s): Siegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 635,000 options of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. in connection with employment.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59137  14.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
