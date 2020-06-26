|
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/26/2020 | 03:05pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.06.2020 / 21:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Dominic
|Last name(s):
|Docherty
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|ISIN:
|KYG370921069
b) Nature of the transaction
|Receipt of 150,000 options of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. in connection with director compensation.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.0 CAD
|0.0 CAD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.0 CAD
|0.0000 CAD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
|
|107 Grand St.
|
|10013 New York
|
|United States
|Internet:
|www.galaxydigital.io
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
60979 26.06.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LT
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-
-
-
|Net cash 2020
|
19,8 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
89,9 M
65,6 M
65,8 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|78,1%
|
|Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGS LT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
1,82 $
|Last Close Price
|
1,02 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
78,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
78,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
78,2%