GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGSLTD(PRE-REINCORP) (GLXY)
12/27 07:39:24 pm
0.94 CAD   -6.93%
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/27/2018 | 06:40pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2018 / 18:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Tavoso

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.004 CAD 25100.00 CAD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0040 CAD 25100.0000 CAD

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TSX-Venture Exchange in Canada
MIC: XTSX


27.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48007  27.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Chart GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGSLTD(PRE-REINCORP)
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Digital HoldingsLtd(Pre-Reincorp) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Edward Novogratz Chief Executive Officer
Donna M. Milia Chief Financial Officer
Fiona Choi Director-Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY DIGITAL HOLDINGSLTD(PRE-REINCORP)0.00%47
MORGAN STANLEY-25.10%67 602
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-36.05%60 606
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-21.04%54 774
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.-5.67%27 123
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-11.55%26 753
