Galaxy Entertainment : 4Q Earnings Fell on Weaker Macau Results

By Martin Mou



Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.'s fourth-quarter earnings fell 6.0% as revenue declined on weaker results from its Macau operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 4.1 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$526.1 million), while net revenue was HK$13.0 billion, the hotel-and-casino operator said Thursday.

The company said revenue was weighed by Galaxy Macau, whose revenue dropped 10% to HK$9.3 billion.

"A prolonged coronavirus crisis may have a material effect on our 2020 financial results and our development projects in Macau," Galaxy Entertainment said.

For the full year, adjusted Ebitda fell to HK$16.5 billion and net revenue dropped to HK$51.9 billion.

