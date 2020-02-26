Log in
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
End-of-day quote Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect - 02/25
54.6 HKD   +1.30%
02/26GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : 4Q Earnings Fell on Weaker Macau Results
DJ
02/26GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
Galaxy Entertainment : 4Q Earnings Fell on Weaker Macau Results

02/26/2020

By Martin Mou

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.'s fourth-quarter earnings fell 6.0% as revenue declined on weaker results from its Macau operations.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were 4.1 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$526.1 million), while net revenue was HK$13.0 billion, the hotel-and-casino operator said Thursday.

The company said revenue was weighed by Galaxy Macau, whose revenue dropped 10% to HK$9.3 billion.

"A prolonged coronavirus crisis may have a material effect on our 2020 financial results and our development projects in Macau," Galaxy Entertainment said.

For the full year, adjusted Ebitda fell to HK$16.5 billion and net revenue dropped to HK$51.9 billion.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 770 M
EBIT 2019 12 593 M
Net income 2019 13 282 M
Finance 2019 8 288 M
Yield 2019 1,75%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,95x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 233 B
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 64,11  HKD
Last Close Price 53,70  HKD
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.30%30 378
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.26%39 864
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED6.89%15 174
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED1.95%11 151
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-2.13%9 038
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.68%8 977
