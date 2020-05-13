Galaxy Entertainment : 1Q Revenue Plunged 61% Amid Dwindling Visitors

By Yi Wei Wong



Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.'s net revenue plunged in the first quarter due to a lower number of visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group's net revenue fell 61% to 5.07 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$654.1 million), it said Wednesday.

Galaxy Entertainment's adjusted Ebitda for the first quarter plummeted 93% to HK$283 million.

The company said that gross gaming revenues fell 60% in the quarter as immigration and quarantine restrictions were introduced in Macau, which caused visitor arrivals to fall 69% to 3.2 million in the period.

