GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0027 HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(0027)
Galaxy Entertainment : 3Q Earnings Rose, Revenue Weakened

11/06/2019 | 09:14pm EST

By Yifan Wang

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.'s (0027.HK) third-quarter earnings rose 6.0% as revenue declined slightly, it said Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were 4.11 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$525.1 million) compared with HK$3.88 billion over the same period last year, the hotel-and-casino operator said.

Revenue fell 2.2% on year to HK$12.71 billion, it said. The VIP business dragged on its performance as the segment's gross gaming revenue fell 26% on year, Galaxy said.

"In the shorter term, current international trade tensions and the slowing global economy may impact customer sentiment and subsequent spending habits," it said.

Galaxy said it remains confident in the longer term outlook for Macau due to growing demand throughout Asia in leisure, tourism and travel.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 009 M
EBIT 2019 12 696 M
Net income 2019 13 280 M
Finance 2019 23 089 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,87x
EV / Sales2020 3,61x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 60,04  HKD
Last Close Price 55,30  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.63%30 839
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.81%41 403
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.19%13 864
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED2.67%11 862
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED26.73%10 270
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION81.44%8 473
