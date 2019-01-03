Galaxy Entertainment : Company Statement

Log in
01/03/2019 | 02:34pm CET

Galaxy Entertainment Group Investigates Wrongful Use of Galaxy Name by Vietnam Hotel

It has recently come to the attention of Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG') that one or more third parties have posted advertisements on social media purporting to market the upcoming opening of a resort in Cam Ranh Bay, Nha Trang, Vietnam with invitations to register as a guest for the grand opening. The advertisements appear under a banner entitled '银河娱乐城- 开业邀请函' and include photographs that appear to be those of the Duyen Ha Resort Cam Ranh whilst referring to the resort as 'Nha Trang Galaxy's' and '越南芽庄银河度假村' in Chinese as well as bearing a mark that is extremely similar to that of GEG.

GEG wishes to clarify that it does not operate any hotel or resort in Vietnam nor does GEG have any association with any of the existing hotels or resorts in Vietnam. GEG considers these advertisements to constitute a serious infringement of Galaxy's intellectual property rights and is investigating this matter. We intend to take appropriate legal action in respect of the unauthorized use of the Galaxy brand, trade name '银河娱乐' and marks by these third parties. In the meantime, GEG wishes to alert our valued customers of these misleading advertisements which wrongfully purport to associate the resort in Cam Ranh Bay with GEG. GEG therefore wishes to advise its customers not to be misled by such advertisements and are welcomed to refer these to us for appropriate action.

Galaxy Entertainment Group

January 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 13:33:03 UTC
