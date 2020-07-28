Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited    27   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galaxy Entertainment : GEG Promotes Occupational Safety and Health Awareness through Exercise and Stretching Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:01am EDT

July 23, 2020 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ('GEG') has been proactively organizing various activities to build a strong culture of occupational safety and health ('OSH'). As a part of the 'GEG Cotai New Development Occupational Health & Safety Promotion Series', GEG recently invited a professional fitness trainer from Sheng Kung Hui Macau Social Services Coordination Office ('SKH') to carry out stretching exercises with over 100 construction workers of GEG's new development project in Cotai, during which GEG raised awareness for OSH and promoted a healthy work culture among its construction workers.

As part of the 'GEG Cotai New Development Occupational Health & Safety Promotion Series', the stretching workshop was especially tailored for construction workers. During the workshop, the SKH trainer introduced and demonstrated some simple stretching and yoga exercises that the construction workers can practice during their rest breaks to prevent muscle strain, reduce fatigue and related injuries. Additionally, all participants maintained a 1-meter distance apart from each other as a safety measure. Following the lead of the fitness trainer, the participating workers enthusiastically enjoyed the workshop.

To prevent dehydration and heatstroke during the summer, GEG regularly provides food and drinks for construction workers and reminds them to keep hydrated. On the day of the workshop, GEG also provided energy drinks for them. Most of the construction workers who participated in the workshop said that the stretching exercises they learnt were effective for relieving back, shoulder and knee pains; and that they believed that performing stretches on a regular basis could help reduce fatigue and improve their overall health.

GEG values the well-being of its team members and has been proactively developing a decent OSH culture in the workplace. Recently, GEG and the Shanghai Construction Group (Macau) Limited formalized both companies' commitment to creating a safer work environment by signing a Safety Charter for GEG's new development project in Cotai. Besides, in the first half of 2020, GEG delivered a wide range of training courses and activities such as Yoga and Tai Chi workshops, to help develop team members' professional skills and OSH awareness. In the future, GEG will continue to promote a healthy work-life balance and facilitate the physical and mental well-being of its team members.


[Attachment]

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:00:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
05:01aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG Promotes Occupational Safety and Health Awareness thr..
PU
07/24'NOT MUCH HOPE' : Macau casinos see deepening losses as virus slams China travel
RE
07/23'NOT MUCH HOPE' : Macau casinos see deepening losses as virus slams China travel
RE
07/14Hong Kong shares fall on concerns over fresh virus curbs, Sino-U.S. woes
RE
07/14Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Rally as Macau Border Restrictions Ease
DJ
07/14China eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump
RE
07/13China eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump
RE
07/13China eases Macau border restrictions, shares in casino operators jump
RE
07/06GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP : Company Statement
AQ
07/06GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : GEG and SCG Sign Safety Charter to Promote Occupational S..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 776 M 3 326 M 3 326 M
Net income 2020 572 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net cash 2020 6 061 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 365x
Yield 2020 0,59%
Capitalization 218 B 28 104 M 28 107 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,47 HKD
Last Close Price 50,25 HKD
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-12.46%28 104
SANDS CHINA LTD.-30.13%30 522
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC18.24%22 649
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB113.83%12 355
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-21.47%11 774
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-34.69%8 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group