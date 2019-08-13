Galaxy Entertainment : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million versus $4 million in Q2 2018 and $11 million in Q1 2019

Hong Kong, 13 August 2019 - Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG", "Company" or the "Group") (HKEx stock code: 27) today reported results for the three months and six months periods ended 30 June 2019. (All amounts are expressed in Hong Kong dollars unless otherwise stated)

Balance Sheet: Maintains a Healthy and Liquid Balance Sheet

Cash and liquid investments were $50.4 billion and net cash of $43.9 billion as at 30 June 2019

Debt of $6.5 billion as at 30 June 2019 primarily associated with treasury yield management program

Paid the previously announced special dividend of $0.45 per share on 26 April 2019

Subsequently announced another special dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on or about 25 October 2019

Development Update: Continue to Pursue Development Opportunities

Continue to progress with the previously announced $1.5 billion renovation enhancement program in both Galaxy

Macau™ and StarWorld Macau, short term this has caused some disruption

Macau™ and StarWorld Macau, short term this has caused some disruption Cotai Phases 3 & 4 - Continue with development works for Phases 3 & 4, with a strong focus on non-gaming, primarily targeting MICE, entertainment, family facilities and also including gaming

non-gaming, primarily targeting MICE, entertainment, family facilities and also including gaming Hengqin - Refining our plans for a lifestyle resort to complement our high-energy entertainment resorts in Macau

high-energy entertainment resorts in Macau International - Continuously exploring opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan

Dr. Lui Che Woo, Chairman of GEG said:

"Today I am pleased to report the second quarter and half year results of the Group in 2019. This year is an important year for China and Macau with a particular focus on three major events. These include celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, it is also the 20th anniversary of the return of Macau to China. Further, we look forward to the election of the next Chief Executive in twelve days on August 25th.

For first half of 2019, Group Net Revenue decreased 7% year-on-year to $26.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% year-on-year to $8.3 billion. In Q2 2019, the Group delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion, an increase of 9% quarter-on-quarter. Our balance sheet continued to be solid with total cash and liquid investments of $50.4 billion and net cash of $43.9 billion. Our balance sheet and cash flow from operations allows us to return capital to shareholders through dividends, fund our development pipeline and our pursue international expansion ambitions.

On 26 April 2019 we paid a special dividend of $0.45 per share and today we are pleased to announce another special dividend of $0.46 per share payable on or about 25 October 2019. These dividends demonstrate our confidence in the longer term outlook for Macau and for the Company.

The overall market in Macau remains relatively stable despite a decrease in VIP volumes due to increasing regional competition, ongoing trade tensions and a slowing Chinese economy. We continue to reallocate our resources to the highest and best use and focus on growing the higher margin Mass business.

We have continued to make good progress with our previously announced $1.5 billion property enhancement program. We believe these property enhancements will ensure the continuing attractiveness and competitive position of both Galaxy Macau™ and StarWorld Macau. In the shorter term some customer disruption will occur but medium term the program will create shareholder value.

Furthermore, we continue our construction works in Cotai Phases 3 & 4 and review international expansion opportunities on a case by case basis. In Japan we continue to build relationships with the community through activities such as sponsoring the EUROJAPAN CUP 2019 and the Japan- Macau Integrated Resort Management Mentorship Pilot Scheme in conjunction with the Macau University and Toyo University. In the medium to longer term, we remain confident in the outlook for Macau due to the increasing wealth of the middle class in Mainland China, that will in turn result in the growth of demand for tourism, leisure and travel.

We are pleased with the opening of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and look forward to the opening of Guangzhou-Zhuhai Intercity Railway expansion line to Hengqin which will make Cotai even more accessible. With the continued opening of infrastructure that allows easier access to Macau and the implementation of the Greater Bay Area integration plan we believe that this will

