Galaxy Entertainment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited 07/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 27
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
(2) Stock code : N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
4,323,763,169
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
1,234,932
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
4,324,998,101
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares No. of new shares
1. Share
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Option Scheme
(22/06/2011) Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
Granted
8,818,000
( / /
(Note 1)
)
shares
Movement during the month
|
of issuer issued
|
of issuer which may
|
during the month
|
be issued pursuant
|
pursuant thereto
|
thereto as at close
|
of the month
|
1,234,932
|
56,095,601
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
1,234,932
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
1,234,932
0
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
HK$37,711,256.94
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
during the at close of the
Exercised Nominal value pursuant
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
monththeretomonth
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
shares ofshares of
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A