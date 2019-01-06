Galaxy Entertainment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 27

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Description : No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 4,323,763,169 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 1,234,932 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 4,324,998,101 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares No. of new shares

1. Share

share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Option Scheme

(22/06/2011) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

Granted

8,818,000

( / /

(Note 1)

)

shares

Movement during the month of issuer issued of issuer which may during the month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 1,234,932 56,095,601 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 1,234,932 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1,234,932

0

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

HK$37,711,256.94

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

monththeretomonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

shares ofshares of

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A