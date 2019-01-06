Log in
Galaxy Entertainment : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

01/06/2019 | 08:49pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited 07/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 27

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code : N/ADescription :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,323,763,169

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

1,234,932

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

4,324,998,101

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares No. of new shares

1. Share

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Option Scheme

(22/06/2011) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

Granted

8,818,000

( / /

(Note 1)

)

shares

Movement during the month

of issuer issued

of issuer which may

during the month

be issued pursuant

pursuant thereto

thereto as at close

of the month

1,234,932

56,095,601

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

1,234,932

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1,234,932

0

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

HK$37,711,256.94

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

during the at close of the

Exercised Nominal value pursuant

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

monththeretomonth

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

shares ofshares of

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 01:48:02 UTC
