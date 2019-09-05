Galaxy Entertainment : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder - Notice of Publication of Interim Report and Request Form for Non-registered holder

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 27)

（股份代號：27）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 函 件

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEX's website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on reverse side (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no postage stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate postage stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours fro m 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Jenifer Sin Li Mei Wah

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS), either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登 記持有 人(附注)：

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司 （「 本公司 」）

中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊 」） 之發 佈通知

本公 司的 本次 公司 通訊 的英 文 及 中文 版本 已上 載於 本公 司網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)及香 港交 易 及 結算 所有 限公 司（「 香 港 交 易 所 」）網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。 閣 下 須 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取 本次公司通 訊之 印刷本，請填妥 本函 件背頁 的申 請表格 （「申 請 表格 」），並使 用印 在表格上之郵寄 標籤， 透過 本公 司股份過戶登記

處香港中央證券 登記有限公 司（「 股 份過戶登 記處 」）寄回本公司（ 如在香港投寄， 則毋須貼上 郵票 ；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票 ）。 股 份過戶登記處 地址為香港灣仔皇 后大道東183號合和中心17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本公司網站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)或香港交易所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)

內下載。

如對本函件內容有 任何疑問，請 致電 股份過戶登記 處 電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公眾假期除 外）上 午 9 時 正至下午 6 時正 或發送電郵至(Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)。

代表

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司

公司秘書

冼 李美 華

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註：本函件乃向非登記持有人發出。「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，及不時透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司（彼等直接實益 持有股份，或透過經紀或保管人持有該等股份）。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及其背頁之申請表格。

