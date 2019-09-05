Log in
Galaxy Entertainment : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder - Notice of Publication of Interim Report and Request Form for Non-registered holder

0
09/05/2019

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

於香港註冊成立之有限公司

(Stock Code: 27)

（股份代號：27

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 函 件

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (Note),

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under heading "Investor Relations" or by browsing through the HKEX's website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on reverse side (the "Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no postage stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate postage stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours fro m 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Jenifer Sin Li Mei Wah

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS), either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登 記持有 人(附注)

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司 （「 本公司 」）

  • 中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊 」） 之發 佈通知

本公 司的 本次 公司 通訊 的英 文 及 中文 版本 已上 載於 本公 司網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)及香 港交 易 及 結算 所有 限公 司（「 香 港 交 易 所 」）網站 (www.hkexnews.hk)。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。 閣 下 須 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開啟有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取 本次公司通 訊之 印刷本，請填妥 本函 件背頁 的申 請表格 （「申 請 表格 」），並使 用印 在表格上之郵寄 標籤， 透過 本公 司股份過戶登記

處香港中央證券 登記有限公 司（「 股 份過戶登 記處 」）寄回本公司（ 如在香港投寄， 則毋須貼上 郵票 ；否則，請貼上 適當的郵票 ）。 股 份過戶登記處 地址為香港灣仔皇 后大道東183號合和中心17M 樓。申請表格亦可 於本公司網站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)或香港交易所網站(www.hkexnews.hk)

內下載。

如對本函件內容有 任何疑問，請 致電 股份過戶登記 處 電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一 至五（公眾假期除 外）上 午 9 時 正至下午 6 時正 或發送電郵至(Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)

代表

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司

公司秘書

冼 李美 華

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 6

附註：本函件乃向非登記持有人發出。「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統，及不時透過香港中央結算有限公司通知本公司希望收到公司通訊的人士或公司（彼等直接實益 持有股份，或透過經紀或保管人持有該等股份）。如 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及其背頁之申請表格。

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KWCH-06092019-1(21)

CCS6525KWCH_NRH

Request Form 申 請 表 格

To: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("Company") (Stock Code: 27)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

致： 銀河娛樂集團有限公司（「公司」） （股份代號：27

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below: 本人╱吾等希望以下列方式收取公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English Version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 收取所有公司通訊之英文印刷本

to receive the printed Chinese Version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 收取所有公司通訊之中文印刷本

to receive both printed English and Chinese Versions of all Corporate Communication. 同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填妥所 有資 料 。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and
    Settlement System (CCASS), either directly as a beneficial shareholder or through a broker or custodian, and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited of his/her/its wishes to receive Corporate Communication).
    本 函件 乃向非 登 記持 有人 發出。「 非 登記 持 有人 」指股 份存 放 於 中 央結 算 及 交收 系統 ，及 不時 透 過 香港 中 央 結 算有 限 公司 通知 本公 司 希望 收 到公 司通 訊的 人士或公 司（彼等直 接實 益 持有 股份 ， 或透 過經 紀 或保 管人 持 有 該 等 股份 ）。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表 格作出超過 一項 選 擇、 或未 有 作出 選擇 、 或未 有簽 署 、 或 在 其他 方 面 填 寫不 正 確 ， 則本 表 格 將 會作 廢 。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示 適用於發送 予 閣 下之 所有 公 司通 訊， 直 至 閣下 經香 港 中 央 證券 登 記 有 限公 司 通 知 本公 司 另 外 之安 排 或 任 何時 候 閣 下 停止 持 有 本 公司 的 股份 為止。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instruction written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑 ，任何在本 申請 表 格上 的額 外 手寫 指示 將 不予 處理 。
  • Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
    公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；
    (e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

f

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回本申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 21

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:36:14 UTC
