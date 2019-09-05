Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited    0027   HK0027032686

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(0027)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Galaxy Entertainment : Notification Letter to Registered holder - Notice of Publication of Interim Report and Change Request Form for Registered holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:27am EDT

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

於香港註冊成立之有限公司

(Stock Code: 27)

（股份代號：27

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 函 件

6 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (" HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk(the "Website Versions"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under heading "Investor Relations " or by browsing through the HKEX's website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents . If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communic ation ( Note) in printed form, the printed version of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Change Request Form on reverse side (the "Change Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limit ed (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no postage stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate postage stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive (or change their choice of receipt) Corporate Communication: (1) either in printed form, or access the Website Versions; and (2) either in English language version only, Chinese languag e version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in the future, you may at any time write or send email to the Company c/o the Share Registrar at the mailing address stipulated in the above paragraph or at the email address of Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication via Website Versions but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays , or send an email to Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Jenifer Sin Li Mei Wah

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東 ：

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司 （「 本公司 」）

  • 中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊 」） 之發 佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com) 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 交 易 所 」） 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)（「 網 上 版 本 」）。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。 閣 下 須 使 用 Adobe® Reader®開 啟 有 關 文 件 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 （ 附 註 ） 的 印 刷 本 ， 隨 本 函 件 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 本 函 件 背 頁 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 （「 變 更 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 印 在 表 格 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 ， 透 過 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶

登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票 ）。 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓。變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)或 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 (1)以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 版 本 收 取 ； 及 (2)僅 收 取 英

文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 閣 下 可 隨 時 經 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 按 上 段 指 定 之 郵 寄 地 址 致 函 本 公 司 或 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 至 電 郵 地 址 (Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同

意 ） 以 網 上 版 本 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ， 但 因 任 何 原 因 無 法 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 發 送 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 件 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 發 送 電 郵 至 (Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)

代表

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司

公司秘書

冼 李美 華

謹啟

2 0 1 9 9 6

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；

(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KWCH-06092019-1(21)

CCS6524KWCH

Change Request Form 變更申請表格

To: Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("Company")

致：

銀河娛樂集團有限公司（「公司」）

(Stock Code: 27)

（股份代號：27

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to access the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company 's website:

本人／吾等已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽 貴公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊：

Part A - I/We would like to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company:

甲 部 本人／吾等現在希望收取 貴公司本次公司通訊之印刷本：

Please ignore this part if you do not intend to request a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communic ation.

如 閣下無意要求收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，則無須填寫此部分。

(Please mark X in the following box 請在 下 列 空 格 內劃 上 X )

I/We would like to receive a printed copy now (with English and Chinese in the same booklet). 本人／吾等現在希望收取一份印刷本 (英文及中文載於同一書冊內)

Part B - I/We would like to change the choice of language and the means of receipt of future Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

乙 部 本人／吾等現在希望更改以下列方式收取 貴公司日後公司通訊之語言版本及收取 方式：

(Please mark ONLY ONE X of the following boxes 請從 下 列選 擇 中 ， 僅 在其 中 一 個 空格 內 劃 上 X )

to access the Website version of all Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; and receive a printed notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website; OR

瀏覽在公司網站登載之所有公司通訊網上版本，以代替收取印刷本，並收取公司通訊已在公司網站刊發之通知函件的印刷本；

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 收取所有公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 收取所有公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.

同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Date

股 東姓 名 #

日 期

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填寫 )

Address#

地 址 #

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填寫 )

Contact telephone number

Signature

聯 絡電 話號碼

簽 名

# You are requi red to fill in the details if you download this Change Request Form from the Company 's Website. 假 如 閣 下 從 公 司 網 站 下 載 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 ， 請 必 須 填 上 有 關 資 料 。 Notes 附註：

Please complete all your details clearly.

1. 請 閣 下清 楚 填妥 所 有資 料 。

If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Compan y in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Change

2. Request Form in order to be valid.

如 屬 聯 名股 東 ，則 本 變更 申 請表 格 須由 該 名於 本公 司 股 東名 冊 上就 聯 名持 有 股份 其 姓名 位 列首 位的 股 東 簽署 ， 方為 有 效。

Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

  1. 如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過 一項 選 擇、 或 未 有 作 出選 擇、 或 未 有 簽 署 、或 在 其 他 方 面填 寫 不正 確 ， 則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。
    For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any additional instruction written on this Change Request Form.
  2. 為 免 存 疑， 任 何在 本 變更 申 請表 格 上的 額 外手 寫指 示 將 不予 處 理。

06092019 1 21

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣 下 寄 回 本 變 更 申 請 表 格 時 ， 請 將 郵 寄 標 籤 剪 貼 於 信 封 上 。

如 在 本 港 投 寄 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 。

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

郵 寄 標 籤 MAILING LABEL

香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limi ted

簡 便 回 郵 號 碼 Freepost No. 37

香 港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
05:37aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Notification Letter to Non-registered holder - Notice of ..
PU
05:27aGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Notification Letter to Registered holder - Notice of Publ..
PU
09/02Macau Casino Shares Fall on Lower Gambling Revenue
DJ
09/01Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August
RE
08/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Dip As Worries Weigh In Investors
DJ
08/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Climb On China Stimulus Move, Trade-talks Optimis..
DJ
08/13GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : 1st Half Net Profit Fell 7%
DJ
08/13GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data
PU
08/13GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Presentation of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data
PU
08/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 56 111 M
EBIT 2019 12 563 M
Net income 2019 13 299 M
Finance 2019 24 158 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,57x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 224 B
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 62,00  HKD
Last Close Price 51,80  HKD
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.91%28 629
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.81%38 014
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED31.87%12 499
WYNN MACAU LTD-4.99%10 845
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)18.50%9 603
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP68.48%7 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group