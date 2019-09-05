Galaxy Entertainment : Notification Letter to Registered holder - Notice of Publication of Interim Report and Change Request Form for Registered holder

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code: 27)

（股份代號：27）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 函 件

6 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (" HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk(the "Website Versions"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the homepage of our website under heading "Investor Relations " or by browsing through the HKEX's website. You will require Adobe® Reader® to view the relevant documents . If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communic ation ( Note) in printed form, the printed version of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to receive the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Change Request Form on reverse side (the "Change Request Form") and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limit ed (the "Share Registrar"), using the mailing label printed thereon (no postage stamp is required to be paid if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate postage stamp). The address of the Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.galaxyentertainment.comor the HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive (or change their choice of receipt) Corporate Communication: (1) either in printed form, or access the Website Versions; and (2) either in English language version only, Chinese languag e version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in the future, you may at any time write or send email to the Company c/o the Share Registrar at the mailing address stipulated in the above paragraph or at the email address of Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communication via Website Versions but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays , or send an email to Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

Jenifer Sin Li Mei Wah

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東 ：

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司 （「 本公司 」）

中 期報告 （「 本次 公司通 訊 」） 之發 佈通知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com) 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 （「 香 港 交 易 所 」） 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)（「 網 上 版 本 」）。 閣 下 可 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 一 欄 內 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。 閣 下 須 使 用 Adobe® Reader®開 啟 有 關 文 件 。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 （ 附 註 ） 的 印 刷 本 ， 隨 本 函 件 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥 本 函 件 背 頁 的 變 更 申 請 表 格 （「 變 更 申 請 表 格 」）， 並 使 用 印 在 表 格 上 之 郵 寄 標 籤 ， 透 過 本 公 司 股 份 過 戶

登 記 處 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 則 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 郵 票 ）。 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓。變 更 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.galaxyentertainment.com)或 香 港 交 易 所 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 之 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 (1)以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 版 本 收 取 ； 及 (2)僅 收 取 英

文 印 刷 本 、 或 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 英 文 及 中 文 印 刷 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 更 改 日 後 本 公 司 之 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 閣 下 可 隨 時 經 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 按 上 段 指 定 之 郵 寄 地 址 致 函 本 公 司 或 以 電 郵 方 式 發 送 至 電 郵 地 址 (Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同

意 ） 以 網 上 版 本 收 取 所 有 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ， 但 因 任 何 原 因 無 法 收 取 或 接 收 本 次 公 司 通 訊 ， 本 公 司 將 應 閣 下 要 求 盡 快 向 閣 下 發 送 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 件 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 致 電 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688，辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 發 送 電 郵 至 (Galaxy.ecom@computershare.com.hk)。

代表

銀 河娛 樂集團 有限 公司

公司秘書

冼 李美 華

謹啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註：公司通訊包括但不限於(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及(如適用)中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；

(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KWCH-06092019-1(21)