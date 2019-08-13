Galaxy Entertainment : Presentation of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data
08/13/2019 | 12:52am EDT
Q2 & Interim Results 2019
Executive Summary
GEG: Solid Mass Performance, Challenging VIP Segment
Q2 2019
Q2 Group Net Revenue of $13.2 billion, down 5% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter
Q2 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion, flat year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter
Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $349 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 billion, down 11% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter
1H 2019
1H Group Net Revenue of $26.2 billion, down 7% year-on-year
1H Group Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 billion, down 4% year-on-year
1H Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders ("NPAS") of $6.7 billion, decreased 7% year-on-year
Executive Summary
Galaxy Macau™: Solid Mass Performance, Property Enhancement Program on Track
Q2 2019
Q2 Net Revenue of $9.5 billion, down 4% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter
Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion, flat year-on-year and up 7% quarter-on-quarter
Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $253 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 billion, down 11% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter
Hotel occupancy for Q2 across the five hotels was virtually 100%
1H 2019
1H Net Revenue of $18.8 billion, down 5% year-on-year
1H Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 billion, down 3% year-on-year
Executive Summary
StarWorld Macau: Solid Mass Performance, Property Enhancement Program on Track
Q2 2019
Q2 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion, down 10% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter
Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $943 million, down 4% year-on-year and down 1% quarter-on-quarter
Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $92 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $851 million, down 14% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter
Hotel occupancy for Q2 was virtually 100%
1H 2019
1H Net Revenue of $5.7 billion, down 8% year-on-year
1H Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, down 5% year-on-year
Executive Summary
Broadway Macau™: A Unique Family Friendly Resort, Strongly Supported By Macau SMEs
Q2 2019
Q2 Net Revenue of $147 million versus $131 million in Q2 2018 and $151 million in Q1 2019
Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million versus $2 million in Q2 2018 and $15 million in Q1 2019
Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million versus $4 million in Q2 2018 and $11 million in Q1 2019
Hotel occupancy for Q2 was virtually 100%
1H 2019
1H Net Revenue of $298 million versus $273 million in 1H 2018
1H Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million versus $15 million in 1H 2018
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 04:51:09 UTC
Latest news on GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Sales 2019
60 451 M
EBIT 2019
12 748 M
Net income 2019
13 267 M
Finance 2019
13 283 M
Yield 2019
2,02%
P/E ratio 2019
15,4x
P/E ratio 2020
14,6x
EV / Sales2019
3,15x
EV / Sales2020
2,79x
Capitalization
204 B
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
62,98 HKD
Last Close Price
47,05 HKD
Spread / Highest target
99,6%
Spread / Average Target
33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,36%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.