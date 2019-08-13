Log in
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(0027)
  Report  
Galaxy Entertainment : Presentation of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

08/13/2019 | 12:52am EDT

Q2 & Interim Results 2019

13 August, 2019

Executive Summary

GEG: Solid Mass Performance, Challenging VIP Segment

Q2 2019

  • Q2 Group Net Revenue of $13.2 billion, down 5% year-on-year and up 1% quarter-on-quarter
  • Q2 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 billion, flat year-on-year and up 9% quarter-on-quarter
  • Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $349 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 billion, down 11% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter

1H 2019

  • 1H Group Net Revenue of $26.2 billion, down 7% year-on-year
  • 1H Group Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 billion, down 4% year-on-year
  • 1H Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders ("NPAS") of $6.7 billion, decreased 7% year-on-year

August 2019

2

Executive Summary

Galaxy Macau™: Solid Mass Performance, Property Enhancement Program on Track

Q2 2019

  • Q2 Net Revenue of $9.5 billion, down 4% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 billion, flat year-on-year and up 7% quarter-on-quarter
  • Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $253 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 billion, down 11% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter
  • Hotel occupancy for Q2 across the five hotels was virtually 100%

1H 2019

  • 1H Net Revenue of $18.8 billion, down 5% year-on-year
  • 1H Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 billion, down 3% year-on-year

August 2019

3

Executive Summary

StarWorld Macau: Solid Mass Performance, Property Enhancement Program on Track

Q2 2019

  • Q2 Net Revenue of $2.8 billion, down 10% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $943 million, down 4% year-on-year and down 1% quarter-on-quarter
  • Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $92 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $851 million, down 14% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter
  • Hotel occupancy for Q2 was virtually 100%

1H 2019

  • 1H Net Revenue of $5.7 billion, down 8% year-on-year
  • 1H Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, down 5% year-on-year

August 2019

4

Executive Summary

Broadway Macau™: A Unique Family Friendly Resort, Strongly Supported By Macau SMEs

Q2 2019

  • Q2 Net Revenue of $147 million versus $131 million in Q2 2018 and $151 million in Q1 2019
  • Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million versus $2 million in Q2 2018 and $15 million in Q1 2019
  • Played lucky in Q2 which increased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million, normalized Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million versus $4 million in Q2 2018 and $11 million in Q1 2019
  • Hotel occupancy for Q2 was virtually 100%

1H 2019

  • 1H Net Revenue of $298 million versus $273 million in 1H 2018
  • 1H Adjusted EBITDA of $21 million versus $15 million in 1H 2018

August 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 04:51:09 UTC
