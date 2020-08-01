Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(27)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Macau's gaming revenues tumble 94.5% in July on coronavirus impact

08/01/2020 | 01:10am EDT

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 94.5% in July year-on-year, with casinos reeling from a lack of visitors in the world's biggest casino hub despite a loosening of quarantine restrictions which have seen only a modest rise in gamblers.

July's figure of 1.3 billion patacas ($162.89 million) was in line with analysts' expectations of a drop of around 95 percent.

Casinos are staring at heavy losses for the second quarter, with not much hope for a near-term recovery as a resurgence in coronavirus cases muddies the outlook for when China will reinstate travel visas.

Even after easing curbs for some travellers, Macau saw only around 2,000 visitors per day in July, a tiny fraction of the 108,000 daily average in 2019, as the individual travel scheme through which visitors from the mainland gain entry remains suspended. ($1 = 7.9810 patacas) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.73% 52.8 End-of-day quote.-8.01%
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED -1.02% 16.46 Delayed Quote.-31.90%
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.12% 9.65 End-of-day quote.-24.14%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 1.01% 30 End-of-day quote.-27.97%
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.46% 8.73 End-of-day quote.-1.58%
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED 2.88% 13.58 End-of-day quote.-29.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 776 M 3 326 M 3 326 M
Net income 2020 572 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net cash 2020 6 061 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 384x
Yield 2020 0,56%
Capitalization 229 B 29 534 M 29 534 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 59,47 HKD
Last Close Price 52,80 HKD
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Che Woo Lui Chairman
Robert Charles Drake Group Chief Financial Officer
James Houghton Director-Information Systems & Technology
Wai Bun Cheung Non-Executive Director
James Ross Ancell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-8.01%29 534
SANDS CHINA LTD.-27.97%30 999
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC21.71%23 611
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB112.34%12 390
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-22.25%11 907
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-29.27%8 852
