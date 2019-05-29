Log in
Galaxy Receives Licensing Approval from The Wisconsin Division of Gaming

05/29/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (“Galaxy” or the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems, announced today that it has received an Order granting its Gaming Related Contractor Certificate from the State of Wisconsin, Division of Gaming.

“As we have promised to our clients, shareholders and employees, Galaxy continues to receive new gaming licenses, and today is no exception.  I am extremely pleased to announce Galaxy has received an Order granting its Gaming Related Contractor Certificate in the state of Wisconsin.  This newest license provides us the great opportunity to bring our felt and progressive products to Wisconsin. As we continue to move forward from the structural change we made May 6, 2019, we appreciate Wisconsin embracing our bright future and awarding Galaxy its Gaming Related Contractor Certificate.” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy’s President and CEO.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Galaxy cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Galaxy files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops, manufactures and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com.  Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:Robyn Brewington (702) 936-5216
Investors:Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740

Primary Logo


