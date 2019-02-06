Galaxy Next Generation Reduces Consolidated Debt by $5 Million

TOCCOA, Ga., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy"), a U.S. distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that create fully collaborative instructional environments, is pleased to announce that effective February 6, 2019 the Company completed the transfer of the common stock of its wholly owned subsidiary, FLCR Entertainment, Inc. The transfer was made in fulfillment of and in compliance with the terms of the Merger Agreement it entered on June 6, 2018, as reported on its current report on 8-K filed with the SEC on that date.



CEO Gary Lecroy was excited by the news saying “This is among the best things that has occurred for the company since we became public as it is, in essence, a new beginning that allows us to target all of our energies into what we do best.”

The Company expects to release Q2 Earnings on/before February 15, 2019.

