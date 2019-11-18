Galectin Therapeutics to Present at Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that Eliezer Zomer, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Research and Product Development for Galectin Therapeutics, will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit, held from Nov 18 - 20, 2019 at Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Zomer will present Galectin’s discovery program of its next generation of galectin-3 inhibitors for treating chronic fibrotic diseases as well as other diseases. This work is largely that of Galectin Therapeutics’ majority-owned subsidiary Galectin Sciences, LLC in partnership with SBH Sciences of Natick, Massachusetts.



Title: Therapeutics for Chronic Fibrotic Diseases

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 12:35 pm

Dr. Zomer will also participate on a Q&A Panel: Novel Targets, Molecules and Pathways, also held on Tuesday, at 3:15 pm.

Bringing together leading researchers from drug development, the AFDD Summit was established to benchmark candidate success, comprehensively review what is known about fibrotic disease etiology, and challenge the poor preclinical predictability currently limiting translation of anti-fibrotic efficacy.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is developing promising carbohydrate-based therapies for the treatment of fibrotic liver disease and cancer based on the Company's unique understanding of galectin proteins, which are key mediators of biologic function. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. The Company is pursuing a development pathway to clinical enhancement and commercialization for its lead compounds in liver fibrosis and cancer. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

