Galectin Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that Dr. Harold H. Shlevin, the Company’s President and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 20th Global Investment Conference at the St. Regis Hotel in New York on Thursday, September 6, 2018, at 9:35 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the corporate presentation may be accessed on the conference website at http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/galt/ . The webcast will be archived for 365 days following the live presentation on the Company’s website at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug (GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of severe atopic dermatitis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and in combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies; advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

Contacts:

Jack Callicutt, Chief Financial Officer

(678) 620-3186

ir@galectintherapeutics.com .



