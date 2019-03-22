Providence Cancer Institute to Present Findings on GR-MD-02 at the 2019 Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology

NORCROSS, Ga., March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providence Cancer Institute and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today a presentation highlighting the improved response of T cells seen in combination immunotherapy for cancer using GR-MD-02, to be given at a workshop for Recent Advances in Drugging the Innate Immune Response, on Monday, March 25, at 15:00 MDT, at Grays Peak at the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology in Keystone, Colorado.

Elizabeth Sturgill, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow in the laboratory of Associate Member William L. Redmond, Ph.D., at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute in Portland, Oregon, a division of Providence Cancer Institute, will give an oral presentation entitled “Galectin-3 Inhibition with GR-MD-02 Synergizes with T Cell-Targeting Immunotherapy, Leading to Reduced Immune Suppression and Improved Overall Survival.” The session will focus on the effects GR-MD-02 has had when combined with various T-cell targeting immunotherapies, including both aOX40 and Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®). Dr. Sturgill et al also have a poster presentation at the conference entitled “Galectin-3 inhibition with GR-MD-02 synergizes with agonist anti-OX40 mAb therapy leading to reduced immune suppression and improved overall survival.”

Combination therapies with GR-MD-02 have been shown to improve the survival rate of tumor-bearing mice, reducing the percentage of suppressive myeloid cells (MDSC) as well as diminishing the cells’ suppressive capabilities. GR-MD-02 acts as an inhibitor of galectin-3, a molecule found in many tumors and associated with poor prognosis because it depresses immune response to the tumor. Under the direction of Brendan D. Curti, M.D., Member and Director, Providence Melanoma Program and Cytokine and Adoptive Immunotherapy Program, Phase 1 human trials at Providence Cancer Institute using KEYTRUDA in combination with GR-MD-02 have borne out the preclinical results, with patients in the trial showing stronger responses than expected with KEYTRUDA alone. Recent analysis confirms the preliminary findings and suggests that reduced M-MDSCs may serve as a potential biomarker for response to treatment.

“The results we’ve seen in Providence’s study are very encouraging in the treatment of metastatic melanoma and squamous cell head and neck cancer. We believe combination immunotherapy treatment using GR-MD-02 will offer new hope to patients and their families affected by these diseases,” said Dr. Harold Shlevin, CEO and President of Galectin Therapeutics. “We thank Dr. Sturgill and her colleagues for their work and look forward to continuing our support for this ground-breaking research and further advances in the clinic.”

During Providence’s Phase 1 trial, data showed a 50% objective response rate in advanced melanoma with GR-MD-02 in combination with KEYTRUDA, and a significant decrease in the frequency of suppressive MDSCs following treatment in the responding patients (on day 85 post-treatment) was observed compared to non-responders. The published data on KEYTRUDA alone has shown an objective response rate of 33% in this patient population. Providence’s pre-clinical models also show synergy of GR-MD-02 with T-cell co-stimulatory agents and further clinical translations of the basic science are planned.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver and skin diseases and cancer. Galectin's lead drug (GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein that is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are for treatment of severe atopic dermatitis, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, and in combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com.

About Providence Cancer Institute

Providence Cancer Institute, a part of Providence St. Joseph Health, offers the latest in cancer services, including diagnostic, treatment, prevention, education, support and internationally-renowned research. Providence Cancer Institute is home to the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute, a world-class research facility located within the Robert W. Franz Cancer Center in Portland, Oregon, and is a recognized leader in the field of cancer immunotherapy since 1993. Visit providenceoregon.org/cancer to learn more.

