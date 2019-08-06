Log in
GALENICA

(GALE)
08/05 11:31:02 am
51.4 CHF   -0.10%
Galenica : half-year results 2019

08/06/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Significantly stronger growth than the market

The Galenica Group increased consolidated net sales by 2.2% to CHF 1,600.4 million in the first half of 2019. Although sales growth continued to be affected by the ongoing effects of the federal price reduction measures from 2018, Galenica posted significantly stronger growth than the market (+0.9%, IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, first half of 2019), thanks, among other things, to strong expansion. All Business sectors contributed to this development.

Improvement of profitability and earnings

The operating result (EBIT) increased by 18.1% to CHF 82.8 million. On a comparable basis, that is excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard IFRS 16 and of IAS 19 (Pension Fund), adjusted EBIT increased by 8.3% to CHF 81.1 million.
Adjusted return on sales (ROS) improved from 4.8% to 5.1%, and adjusted net profit rose by 7.6% to CHF 65.0 million.
Details on the adjusted key figures are provided in the half-year report of the Galenica Group from page 17 onwards.

Key figures for the Galenica Group, first half of 2019

(in million CHF)

1st half-year 2019

1st half-year 2018

Change

Net sales
Health & Beauty Segment
- Retail
- Products & Brands
Services Segment
Corporate and eliminations

Galenica Group

781.4
726.1
54.1
1,192.4
(373.4)

1,600.4

745.7
695.8
48.7
1,177.1
(356.7)

1,566.1

+4.8%
+4.3%
+11.1%
+1.3%

+2.2%

EBIT adjusted1)
Health & Beauty Segment
Services Segment
Corporate and eliminations

Galenica Group

60.3
22.6
(1.8)

81.1

54.3
22.3
(1.7)

74.9

+11.0%
+1.2%

+8.3%

Net profit adjusted1)

65.0

60.4

+7.6%

1) Excluding the effects of IAS 19 and IFRS 16. Details on the adjusted key figures are provided in the half-year report of the Galenica Group from page 17 onwards.

2019 forecast slightly raised

Due to the good half-year results, the sales and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2019 as a whole has been raised slightly: Galenica expects consolidated net sales for the Group as a whole to grow by between +1% and +3%, with sales growth of between +4% to +6% in the Health & Beauty segment and at the prior-year level up to +2% in the Services segment. The adjusted operating result (EBIT; excluding the effects of IAS 19 and IFRS 16) should increase by +5% to +7%. Due to the application of the new lease accounting standard IFRS 16, Galenica expects an additional increase in EBIT of CHF 2 million to 3 million. Proposal of a dividend of at least the same level as the prior year (CHF 1.70 per share) to the 2020 Annual General Meeting is planned.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 05:04:04 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 3 222 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 298 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 2 528 M
Technical analysis trends GALENICA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,09  CHF
Last Close Price 51,40  CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Clémençon Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Kneubühler Chairman
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Director
Fritz Hirsbrunner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALENICA18.88%2 575
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-24.09%48 481
MCKESSON CORPORATION30.95%27 390
AMERISOURCEBERGEN19.22%18 841
CARDINAL HEALTH2.13%13 744
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-13.98%10 814
