Galenica : 2020 Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

As announced, the third Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. took place on 19 May 2020 without the physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders could exercise their rights in advance, either in writing or electronically, and they used these options to approve all the pro-posals of the Board of Directors with well over 90% of votes in favour. Thus they approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.80 per share and elected Pascale Bruderer as a new member of the Board of Directors.

As a result of the measures ordered by the authorities, the Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. was held without the physical attendance of shareholders. They had the option to exercise their rights in advance in writing or in electronic form by issuing instructions to the independent proxy. This re-sulted in 28,910,377 share votes, representing 75.5% of the registered voting shares of Galenica Ltd. All proposals were approved with well over 90% of votes in favour.