GALENICA AG    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG

(GALE)
  Report
Company 
Galenica : 2020 Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

05/19/2020 | 08:38am EDT

As announced, the third Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. took place on 19 May 2020 without the physical attendance of shareholders. Shareholders could exercise their rights in advance, either in writing or electronically, and they used these options to approve all the pro-posals of the Board of Directors with well over 90% of votes in favour. Thus they approved the proposed dividend of CHF 1.80 per share and elected Pascale Bruderer as a new member of the Board of Directors.

As a result of the measures ordered by the authorities, the Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. was held without the physical attendance of shareholders. They had the option to exercise their rights in advance in writing or in electronic form by issuing instructions to the independent proxy. This re-sulted in 28,910,377 share votes, representing 75.5% of the registered voting shares of Galenica Ltd. All proposals were approved with well over 90% of votes in favour.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 12:37:00 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 3 387 M
EBIT 2020 179 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Debt 2020 315 M
Yield 2020 2,69%
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 3 488 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 63,94 CHF
Last Close Price 70,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target -0,99%
Spread / Average Target -9,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Werner Chief Executive Officer
Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner Chairman
Felix Fritz Burkhard Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Fritz Hirsbrunner Independent Director
Michel Burnier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALENICA AG18.13%3 600
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-34.87%35 843
MCKESSON CORPORATION3.15%25 266
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-3.22%15 245
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.3.29%8 087
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.93%7 694
