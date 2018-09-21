Galenica : Early succession planning for the Head of Products & Brands Business sector

As part of early succession planning, the Board of Directors of the Galenica Group has appointed Thomas Szuran as the designated Head of Products & Brands Business sector and a member of the Corporate Executive Committee. Thomas Szuran will assume his new role as of 14 January 2019.

He will replace Torvald de Coverly Veale, the current Head of Products & Brands Business sector, as a member of the Corporate Executive Committee of Galenica as of this date. However, Torvald de Coverly Veale will continue to contribute his long-term consumer healthcare expertise to Verfora. He will remain a member of the Verfora executive committee and will actively support Thomas Szuran in further developing the Verfora business.

