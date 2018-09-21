Log in
GALENICA AG    GALE   CH0360674466

GALENICA AG (GALE)
Galenica : Early succession planning for the Head of Products & Brands Business sector

09/21/2018 | 07:09am CEST

As part of early succession planning, the Board of Directors of the Galenica Group has appointed Thomas Szuran as the designated Head of Products & Brands Business sector and a member of the Corporate Executive Committee. Thomas Szuran will assume his new role as of 14 January 2019.

He will replace Torvald de Coverly Veale, the current Head of Products & Brands Business sector, as a member of the Corporate Executive Committee of Galenica as of this date. However, Torvald de Coverly Veale will continue to contribute his long-term consumer healthcare expertise to Verfora. He will remain a member of the Verfora executive committee and will actively support Thomas Szuran in further developing the Verfora business.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:08:03 UTC
