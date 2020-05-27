Galenica : Precautionary recall of individual packs of Algifor® Liquid caps 400

Log in
05/27/2020 | 04:23am EDT

Algifor® Liquid caps 400 are produced and packaged by a third-party manufacturer on behalf of Verfora. Due to human error, a blister from another drug, which was being processed at the same time by the same manufacturer, was packaged into a box of Algifor® Liquid caps 400. The third-party manufacturer takes full responsibility for this error.

This other drug (Dioctyl 100mg) is taken to soften hard, dry stools. If it is accidentally taken instead of Algifor® Liquid caps, the patient will have slightly softer or more frequent bowel movements. Dioctyl rarely has side effects; in a small number of people, a hypersensitivity reaction to one of the dyes (E110 and E104) in dioctyl can occur.

Up to now, only one package of Algifor® Liquid caps 400 has been found to contain an incorrect blister. Since it cannot be ruled out that there may be individual cases of incorrect blisters in other packages, Verfora is conducting a precautionary recall in consultation with Swissmedic.

The packages affected are those with batch number 309168A, which have been on the market since 3 March 2020. For safety's sake, customers who have purchased such a package are asked to check that the blisters bear the inscription 'Algifor®'. If there is another product in the box, customers are requested to return the package immediately to the doctor, pharmacist or druggist.

Disclaimer

Galenica AG published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 08:22:01 UTC
