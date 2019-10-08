Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Limited    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED

(GLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Pilot Production Update 9 October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Gas Project - Pilot Production Update

9 October 2019

Highlights

  • Measured gas flow from Glenaras Gas Project - currently 25-30 Mscfd in aggregate and steadily increasing.
  • All five lateral wells are on continuous production and performing strongly.
  • Water rates have declined significantly from their peak rates and are continuing to decline as we depressure the pilot area and gas production increases.
  • Production will continue to be ramped up over the coming weeks to achieve full reservoir drawdown.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned

and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin, ATP 2019.

The pilot has continued to produce strongly over the past two weeks and the performance to date has provided several significant learnings about the coal reservoir. Prior to the drilling of the multilateral pilot, interpretation of well scanner logs and exploration corehole data suggested there was a dominant master cleat running north-west to south-east. This was the reason the initial wells, Glenaras 10L-14L, were all oriented perpendicular to this system, in order to maximise the cleat intersections. However, Glenaras 15L and 16L, which were drilled parallel to this system, have shown very strong performance and are similar in production quality to the other wells. In fact, Glenaras 15L is as productive as the best well in the field, Glenaras 12L. This provides confirmation that there is no strong directional permeability in the coal and that, in fact, the coal performance is quite uniform. This is an excellent outcome for the overall development of the field.

Glenaras 15L's performance confirms strong productivity emanating from the north-west and helps to explain why the two-well Glenaras 10L and 12L pilot did not drain a larger area of coal. It also validates the decision to drill Glenaras 15L and 16L, as these wells will be crucial to adequately shield the pilot area. Due to Glenaras 15L's high productivity, modifications were made to upgrade pump capacity to sufficiently draw down this well. This work was completed last week, and Glenaras 15L is now pumping at significantly higher capacity and the fluid level is coming down as a result.

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Metered gas rates, measured via orifice plate meters at each well, are currently 25-30 Mscfd in aggregate, with gas rates continuing to increase as fluid levels in the wells are reduced further and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure. Water production from the pilot has increased with the modifications to Glenaras 15L and the 5 wells are flowing approximately 6,700 BWPD in aggregate. This is well below the peak rates for the Pilot of 7,500 BWPD, indicating material depletion of the coal within the pilot area. All the wells are still seeing a steady decline in water rates now that the Glenaras 15L pump modifications have been made.

Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom stated, "The pilot is progressing extremely well, and it is important to point out that the performance of the wells is very different to when we only had the Glenaras 10L and 12L wells on production. There is considerable gas surging as large gas pockets are building in the bottom open hole section of the wells. This was not experienced in the previous two-well pilot and is an encouraging sign that we are starting to extend the pressure drawdown out into the coal reservoir. The operations team is gaining experience in dealing with these gas surges which are causing large increases in instantaneous gas flows. I'm looking forward to seeing the increased drawdown of the coal and gas production ramping up over the ensuing months."

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve a commercial gas flow.

Further operational updates will be provided to the market throughout this period.

Figure 1 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme.

2

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

For further information contact:

Peter Lansom Managing Director Galilee Energy Limited +61 (0) 7 3177 9970

plansom@galilee-energy.com.au

ACN:064 957 419

About Galilee

Galilee Energy is focused on creating a mid-tier exploration and production company building on its core strengths in coal seam gas appraisal and development. Its primary area of focus is Queensland where it is appraising the Galilee Basin and exploring in the Surat Basin whilst looking to add further high quality acreage to its portfolio.

Directors

Chairman - Ray Shorrocks

Managing Director - Peter Lansom

Non-Executive Director - Dr David King

Non-Executive Director - Stephen Kelemen

Non-Executive Director - Gordon Grieve

3

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 23:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
07:31pGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Pilot Production Update 9 October ..
PU
09/23GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Gas Production
AQ
09/22GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 23 September 2019
PU
09/12GALILEE ENERGY : Consolidated Financial Statements Year Ended 30 June 2019 13 Se..
PU
09/10GALILEE ENERGY : Good Oil Conference Presentation 11 September 2019
PU
09/09GALILEE ENERGY : Board Appointment
AQ
09/01GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 2 September 2019
PU
08/15GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
08/02GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - ATP 2043 Formal Award and Maiden Contingent Gas Resou..
AQ
08/01GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3,00 M
EBIT 2020 1,00 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M
Debt 2020 23,0 M
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
P/E ratio 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales2020 80,8x
EV / Sales2021 23,7x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,41  AUD
Last Close Price 0,95  AUD
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Milton Cooper Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED46.40%146
CNOOC LIMITED-5.26%65 686
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.19%60 614
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.68%40 486
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.83%37 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.43%30 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group