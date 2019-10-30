Galilee Energy : September 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 31 October 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT _____________________________________________________________ September 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 31 October 2019 Highlights Measured gas flow from the Glenaras Gas Project up to 35-40 Mscfd in aggregate.

Strategic exploration position across three of Queensland's major east coast Basins following appointment as Preferred Tenderer for block PLR2019-1-1 in the gas-rich Dension Trough region.

PLR2019-1-1 in the gas-rich Dension Trough region. Formal award of ATP 2043 in the Surat Basin in August, with 504PJ of 2C Contingent Gas Resources independently certified and work commenced on reprocessing of over 600km of 2D seismic and planning for the drilling of multiple exploration core-holes.

core-holes. Strong balance sheet with a 30 September cash position of $11.4 million with no debt. Glenaras Gas Project (ATP 2019) - GLL 100% Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin in Queensland (Figure 1). The Pilot is part of the Glenaras Gas Project ("Project") located in ATP 2019, which is 100% owned and operated by Galilee. The Permit covers an area of approximately 4000 km2 The Project has one of the largest contingent gas resources with the potential to supply the eastern Australian market which AEMO forecasts will need supply from currently booked Contingent Resources from the early 2020's. The independently derived and certified Contingent Resource within the Betts Creek coals are a 1C of 308 PJ, a 2C of 2,508 PJ and a 3C of 5,314 PJ*. Figure 1 - Glenaras Gas Project

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT Glenaras Gas Project (ATP 2019) - GLL 100% continued As previously announced, the Pilot has continued to produce strongly and the performance to date is further evidence of the coal's strong productivity, with Glenaras 15L's well deliverability beyond the initial design criteria. This has resulted in several production and downhole pump issues as we have attempted to maximise this well's drawdown. A workover rig has been secured and is mobilising to location to run a larger downhole pump system to handle the well and pump installation will commence shortly. All four remaining wells in the pilot will be producing at maximum performance in order to achieve full reservoir drawdown. Metered gas rates, measured via orifice plate meters at each well, have been up to 35-40 Mscfd in aggregate prior to the Glenaras 15L issues which was further demonstration of the strong productivity of the coals. In the meantime this will have no impact on uptime of the other 4 wells which are all continuing to produce strongly. A successful Pilot achieving commercial gas rates has the potential to book 500 PJ+ of Proved and Probable Reserves. The Pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve gas flow. Figure 2 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme 2

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT Figure 3 - Glenaras 14L wellsite ATP 2043 As previously announced, Galilee has been officially granted operatorship and 100% working interest in the Authority to Prospect - ATP 2043 in the overlapping Surat and Bowen Basins, effective 1st August 2019 for a term of 6 years (Figure 4). The acreage was made available for tender as part of the Queensland Government's February 2019 release of new petroleum resource areas, designed to stimulate oil and gas exploration in Queensland and provide sustainable benefits to local communities and the broader Queensland economy. ATP 2043 is a 384km2, high quality exploration tenure with dual prospectivity within both the world- class Walloon Subgroup coal seam gas ("CSG") fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough in the Bowen Basin. A total of 504 PJ of CSG 2C Contingent Gas Resources has been independently certified in the Walloon Subgroup as at 1st August 2019 by MHA Petroleum Consultants ("MHA"), validating the material prospectivity and value of this acreage. MHA conducted an independent evaluation and estimation of the Walloon Subgroup CSG Contingent Gas Resources in ATP 2043 using a probabilistic method, whereby individual property ranges and distributions were determined for the key coal parameters with calculations then run through a Monte Carlo simulation. Additional conventional oil and gas prospectivity has been identified within the permit area, however this Contingent Resource estimate is limited to the Walloons CSG only. 3

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ATP 2043 continued This independent evaluation generated values for the 1C (low estimate), 2C (best estimate) and 3C (high estimate) Contingent Gas Resources as per industry standard guidelines (Table 1). Permit Contingent Gas Resource (PJ) 1C 2C 3C ATP 2043 - Surat Basin 266 504 895 ATP 2019 - Galilee Basin 308 2,508 5,314 Total 574 3,012 6,209 . Table 1. Galilee Energy Contingent Gas Resource+ estimates* The addition of ATP 2043 to Galilee's portfolio increases the company's 2C Contingent Gas Resource to a material 3,012 PJ*. This further elevates Galilee's position as one of the leading, uncontracted Resource holders on the Australian east coast with clear channels to market as evidenced by the strong progress Jemena have made with the proposed Galilee Gas Pipeline, in addition to the access Galilee will have to existing infrastructure in the Surat Basin. Galilee was successful with its targeted approach for this high-graded block and was awarded the acreage following a non-cash consideration, competitive tender process. The acreage is less than 10 km from established CSG production facilities and directly adjacent to the south of the Ironbark CSG asset which was recently acquired by APLNG for $231 million. In addition, the regionally significant Moonie oil field is located only 25km to the southwest on the Moonie-Goondiwindi Fault System, which directly links the Moonie Field into the central reaches of ATP 2043. It is this same fault system that is expected to provide considerable permeability enhancement to the Walloon Subgroup coals. The initial work program for ATP 2043 has commenced with the reprocessing of over 600km of existing 2D seismic and planning for the drilling of multiple exploration core-holes across the permit. ATP 2043 is significantly under-explored and will benefit considerably from Galilee's application of contemporary exploration technology to advance the understanding of the subsurface of this highly prospective area. Galilee will leverage the experience of its senior management team who have extensive Surat Basin CSG exploration and development experience to mature the ATP 2043 Resources as efficiently as possible. Importantly Galilee has sufficient resources in place to drive both ATP 2019 and this Surat Basin acreage forward in parallel. 4

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ATP 2043 continued Figure 4 - ATP 2043 Location Map Award of PLR2019-1-1 Subsequent to the end of the September quarter, Galilee was appointed the Preferred Tenderer for block PLR2019-1-1 by the Queensland Government. The award of this acreage is designed to stimulate exploration in Queensland and provide sustainable benefits to local communities in the region and energy benefits for all Queenslanders. Galilee was successful with its targeted approach for this high-graded block and was awarded the acreage following a non-cash consideration competitive tender process. The acreage has dual coal seam gas and conventional gas potential. Considerable coal seam gas resources are identified within multiple, Permian-aged targets that are equivalent to producing units across the region, including coals in the world-class Fairview and Spring Gully fields and the nearby Mahalo Development and Reids Dome Project (Figure 5). Material conventional gas resource potential has also been identified in 5

