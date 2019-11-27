Galilee Energy : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

28 November 2019

Results of Galilee Energy Limited Annual General Meeting 2019

Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Directors of Galilee Energy Limited (ASX Code: GLL) are pleased to advise that the three Ordinary Resolutions and the Special Resolution contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2019 and considered by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 28 November 2019 were passed on a show of hands.

Disclosure of Proxy Results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following summary of proxies received in respect to each resolution are set out in the below proxy summary table:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour Against Abstain *Open Useable 1. Adoption of Remuneration Report 47,290,012 370,241 3,482,713 353,160 2. Re-election of Dr David King 54,534,388 83,626 3,427,873 353,160 3. Election of Mr Gordon Grieve 54,457,881 13,133 3,574,873 353,160 Special Resolution 4. Approval of10% Placement Capacity 53,580,150 883,184 3,582,553 353,160

Stephen Rodgers

Company Secretary

Galilee Energy Limited

www.galilee-energy.com.au

A: Level 6, 167 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 /

P: GPO Box 1944, Brisbane QLD 4001 /

T: +61 7 3177 9970 /

E: admin@galilee-energy.com.au