Galilee Energy : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
Australian Securities Exchange
20 Bridge Street,
Sydney NSW 2000
28 November 2019
Results of Galilee Energy Limited Annual General Meeting 2019
Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Directors of Galilee Energy Limited (ASX Code: GLL) are pleased to advise that the three Ordinary Resolutions and the Special Resolution contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2019 and considered by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 28 November 2019 were passed on a show of hands.
Disclosure of Proxy Results
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following summary of proxies received in respect to each resolution are set out in the below proxy summary table:
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
In Favour
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
*Open
|
|
Useable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Adoption of Remuneration Report
|
47,290,012
|
370,241
|
3,482,713
|
353,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Re-election of Dr David King
|
54,534,388
|
83,626
|
3,427,873
|
353,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Election of Mr Gordon Grieve
|
54,457,881
|
13,133
|
3,574,873
|
353,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Approval of10% Placement Capacity
|
53,580,150
|
883,184
|
3,582,553
|
353,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stephen Rodgers
Company Secretary
Galilee Energy Limited
www.galilee-energy.com.au
A: Level 6, 167 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 /
P: GPO Box 1944, Brisbane QLD 4001 /
T: +61 7 3177 9970 /
E: admin@galilee-energy.com.au
