Galilee Energy : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019

11/27/2019 | 10:08pm EST

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street,

Sydney NSW 2000

28 November 2019

Results of Galilee Energy Limited Annual General Meeting 2019

Pursuant to Listing Rule 3.13.2, the Directors of Galilee Energy Limited (ASX Code: GLL) are pleased to advise that the three Ordinary Resolutions and the Special Resolution contained in the Notice of Meeting dated 25 October 2019 and considered by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on 28 November 2019 were passed on a show of hands.

Disclosure of Proxy Results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, the following summary of proxies received in respect to each resolution are set out in the below proxy summary table:

Ordinary Resolutions

In Favour

Against

Abstain

*Open

Useable

1.

Adoption of Remuneration Report

47,290,012

370,241

3,482,713

353,160

2.

Re-election of Dr David King

54,534,388

83,626

3,427,873

353,160

3.

Election of Mr Gordon Grieve

54,457,881

13,133

3,574,873

353,160

Special Resolution

4. Approval of10% Placement Capacity

53,580,150

883,184

3,582,553

353,160

Stephen Rodgers

Company Secretary

Galilee Energy Limited

www.galilee-energy.com.au

A: Level 6, 167 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 /

P: GPO Box 1944, Brisbane QLD 4001 /

T: +61 7 3177 9970 /

E: admin@galilee-energy.com.au

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 03:07:04 UTC
