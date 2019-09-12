Galilee Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements Year Ended 30 June 2019 13 September 2019

Galilee Energy Limited

Directors' Report

In accordance with a resolution of the Board, the directors present their report on the consolidated entity ("Galilee" or "Company") consisting of Galilee Energy Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of or during the year ended 30 June 2019. The financial statements have been reviewed and approved by the directors based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

1. Directors

The directors of Galilee in office during the year and up to the date of this report were:

Dr David King Appointed Director 24/09/2013, Non-executive Director since 31/03/18 Peter Lansom Appointed Director 24/09/2013, Managing Director since 31/10/2013 Ray Shorrocks Appointed Director 02/12/13, Non-executive Chairman since 31/03/18 Stephen Kelemen Appointed Director 31/03/2018, Non-executive Director since 31/03/18 Gordon Grieve Appointed Director 06/09/2019, Non-executive Director since 06/09/19

2. Principal activities

Galilee Energy Limited (Galilee) is a Brisbane based energy company with a portfolio of assets primarily focussed onshore Australia.

The principal activity of the consolidated entity is oil and gas exploration and production. The foundation asset of the Company is the Glenaras Gas Project located in the Galilee Basin near Longreach in Queensland.

3. Strategy

The Company's strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of short and long term assets in the conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon sector while continuing to focus on commercialising the Glenaras Gas Project.

4. Results from operations

The loss for the year was $11.450 million (2018: loss of $10.316 million).

The loss for the year reflects the exploration and evaluation expenditure incurred on the Galilee Basin permit of $7.754 million in addition to staff costs and overheads attributable to progressing the Glenaras Gas Project (2018 $10.600 million).

5. Dividends

No dividends were paid to members during the financial year. Since the end of the financial year, the directors have not recommended the payment of any dividend.

6. Review of operations

Figure 1.

Glenaras Gas Project (ATP 2019) - GLL 100%

The Company's flagship Glenaras Gas Project lies within the highly prospective ATP2019 permit in Queensland's Galilee Basin. The permit covers an area of approximately 4000 km2 and is 100% owned and operated by Galilee Energy (Figure 1).

The project contains a significant coal seam gas Contingent Resource position in the Betts Creek and Aramac coals with a 1C of 308 PJ, a 2C of 2508 PJ and a 3C of 5314 PJ, as a result of the extensive historical exploration activity within the permit.

Significant activity was undertaken on the ATP2019 permit during the year with the successful completion of the enhanced Glenaras multi-lateral pilot which included the drilling of the Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L wells. The lateral pilot (see Figure 2) is now on continuous production with all five wells flowing water at excellent rates. The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve a commercial gas flow.