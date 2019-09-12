Galilee Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements Year Ended 30 June 2019 13 September 2019

Galilee Energy Limited
Directors' Report (continued)
7. Significant changes in state of affairs
During the year, the Company successfully completed two share placements raising $18.7 million to fund its ongoing exploration activities in the Galilee Basin. There were no other significant changes in the Company's activities.
8. Matters subsequent to the end of financial year
No matters or circumstances have arisen since the end of the financial year which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Company, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Company in future financial years.
9. Environmental regulation
The Company conducts its operations in compliance with the Queensland Petroleum and Gas (Production and Safety) Act 2004. Environmental considerations are reviewed with and approved by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science under the Environmental Protection Act 1994. The Company has not recorded any breaches of any of its environmental licence conditions nor has it been notified of any material environmental breaches by any government agency during the year. In line with our increased activity, Queensland regulators conducted environmental inspections and audits and no improvement or infringement notices were issued. The Company is not aware of any breaches in environmental regulations in relation to its interests in the USA and South America.
10. Options
During the year 35,821,667 share options were issued to investors who participated in the two share placements. Further information is included in Note 16, Share Based Payments.
11. Directors and officer's insurance
The Company has agreed to indemnify the directors, officers and secretaries of the Company and its subsidiaries against all liabilities to another person (other than the Company or a related body corporate) that may arise from their position as a director or officer of the Company, except where the liability arises out of conduct involving a lack of good faith. The agreement stipulates that the Company will meet the full amount of any such liabilities, including costs and expenses.
During the financial year, the Company paid premiums for directors' and officers' liability insurance. The contract prohibits disclosure of the details of the nature of the liabilities covered or the premium paid.
The Company has not indemnified its auditors, BDO Audit Pty Ltd.
12. Proceedings on behalf of the Company
No person has applied for leave of Court to bring proceedings on behalf of the Company or intervene in any proceedings to which the Company is a party for the purposes of taking responsibility on behalf of the Company for all or any part of those proceedings.
13. Meetings of directors
The number of meetings of the Company's board of directors and of the audit committee during the year ended 30 June 2019, and the numbers of meetings attended by each director were:
|
|
|
Meetings of
|
Meetings of Audit
|
Meetings of Risk
|
Remuneration
|
|
Name
|
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
A
|
|
B
|
A
|
B
|
A
|
B
|
A
|
B
|
Dr David King
|
7
|
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Peter Lansom
|
7
|
|
7
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
Ray Shorrocks
|
7
|
|
7
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
1
|
1
|
Stephen Kelemen
|
7
|
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
A = Number of meetings eligible to attend B = Number of meetings attended
* = Not member of committee