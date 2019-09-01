Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 2 September 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Gas Project - Gas Production

2 September 2019

Highlights

Casing pressure has built up over recent days and gas has now commenced flowing from the pilot.

All five lateral wells on continuous production and performing strongly.

Water rates currently at 6,800 BWPD (barrels of water per day) in aggregate.

Reservoir drawdown continues to be strong resulting in all wells now producing below the critical desorption pressure.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin ATP 2019.

As previously announced, the Glenaras multi-lateral pilot is on continuous production and demonstrating excellent water rates with the wells flowing water rates of approximately 6,800 BWPD in aggregate. All wells are now flowing below the critical desorption pressure and the water flow rates are starting to level off as gas desorption begins.

The casing pressure has built up in each of the wells indicating gas is beginning to be produced from the coal. These wells are progressively starting to flow gas through the meters albeit at rates too small to measure at this stage. Gas rates will continue to increase as fluid levels in the wells are reduced further and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure.

There is still strong evidence of direct communication between each of the lateral wells which is enhancing pressure drawdown in the pilot area.

"These results are extremely encouraging and the rapid progress to critical desorption is validation of our enhanced multi-lateral design." Managing Director Peter Lansom stated.

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve a commercial gas flow.