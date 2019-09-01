Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 2 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Gas Project - Gas Production

2 September 2019

Highlights

  • Casing pressure has built up over recent days and gas has now commenced flowing from the pilot.
  • All five lateral wells on continuous production and performing strongly.
  • Water rates currently at 6,800 BWPD (barrels of water per day) in aggregate.
  • Reservoir drawdown continues to be strong resulting in all wells now producing below the critical desorption pressure.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin ATP 2019.

As previously announced, the Glenaras multi-lateral pilot is on continuous production and demonstrating excellent water rates with the wells flowing water rates of approximately 6,800 BWPD in aggregate. All wells are now flowing below the critical desorption pressure and the water flow rates are starting to level off as gas desorption begins.

The casing pressure has built up in each of the wells indicating gas is beginning to be produced from the coal. These wells are progressively starting to flow gas through the meters albeit at rates too small to measure at this stage. Gas rates will continue to increase as fluid levels in the wells are reduced further and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure.

There is still strong evidence of direct communication between each of the lateral wells which is enhancing pressure drawdown in the pilot area.

"These results are extremely encouraging and the rapid progress to critical desorption is validation of our enhanced multi-lateral design." Managing Director Peter Lansom stated.

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve a commercial gas flow.

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

It remains the expectation that three months of production drawdown will be required in order for material gas production rates to be observed. Further operational updates will be provided to the market throughout this period.

Figure 1 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme.

For further information contact:

Peter Lansom Managing Director Galilee Energy Limited +61 (0) 7 3177 9970

plansom@galilee-energy.com.au

ACN:064 957 419

About Galilee

Galilee Energy is focused on creating a mid-tier exploration and production company building on its core strengths in coal seam gas appraisal and development. Its primary area of focus is Queensland where it is appraising the Galilee Basin and exploring in the Surat Basin whilst looking to add further high quality acreage to its portfolio.

Directors

Shares on issue- 228,979,361

Chairman - Ray Shorrocks

Top 20 holders - 56.6%

Managing Director - Peter Lansom

Directors and Management - 4.4%

Non-Executive Director - Dr David King

* As at 1 September 2019

Non-Executive Director - Stephen Kelemen

2

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
08/15GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
08/02GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - ATP 2043 Formal Award and Maiden Contingent Gas Resou..
AQ
08/01GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
07/25GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - June 2019 Quarterly Report
AQ
07/23GALILEE ENERGY : June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 24 July 2019
PU
07/08GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project - Operations Update
AQ
07/07GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 8 July 2019
PU
06/18GALILEE ENERGY : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019
PU
06/17GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
06/16GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 17 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 83,3x
P/E ratio 2020 52,1x
EV / Sales2019 139x
EV / Sales2020 103x
Capitalization 286 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,41  AUD
Last Close Price 1,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.100.00%193
CNOOC LTD-3.78%66 647
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.31%57 927
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.93%43 057
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.34%38 892
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-3.43%28 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group