Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 23 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Gas Project - Gas Production

23 September 2019

Highlights

  • Measured gas flow from Glenaras Gas Project - currently 15-20 Mscfd in aggregate and steadily increasing.
  • All five lateral wells are on continuous production and performing strongly.
  • Water rates continuing to level off as gas production increases.
  • Production will continue to be ramped up over the coming weeks to achieve full reservoir drawdown.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin ATP 2019.

Metered gas rates, measured via orifice plate meters at each well, are currently 15-20 Mscfd in aggregate, with gas rates continuing to increase as fluid levels in the wells are reduced further and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure.

As previously announced, the Glenaras multi-lateral pilot is on continuous production and demonstrating excellent water rates, with the wells flowing water rates of approximately 6400 BWPD in aggregate. All wells are now flowing below the critical desorption pressure and the water flow rates are starting to level off as gas desorption begins.

Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom stated, "These measurable gas flows are a significant milestone in the Glenaras Gas Project. The Pilot is progressing extremely well and I'm looking forward to seeing the increased drawdown of the coal and gas production ramping up over the ensuing months."

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve a commercial gas flow.

Further operational updates will be provided to the market throughout this period.

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Figure 1 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme.

For further information contact:

Peter Lansom Managing Director Galilee Energy Limited +61 (0) 7 3177 9970

plansom@galilee-energy.com.au

ACN:064 957 419

About Galilee

Galilee Energy is focused on creating a mid-tier exploration and production company building on its core strengths in coal seam gas appraisal and development. Its primary area of focus is Queensland where it is appraising the Galilee Basin and exploring in the Surat Basin whilst looking to add further high quality acreage to its portfolio.

Directors

Chairman - Ray Shorrocks

Managing Director - Peter Lansom

Non-Executive Director - Dr David King

Non-Executive Director - Stephen Kelemen

Non-Executive Director - Gordon Grieve

2

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 01:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
09:02pGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 23 September 2019
PU
09/12GALILEE ENERGY : Consolidated Financial Statements Year Ended 30 June 2019 13 Se..
PU
09/10GALILEE ENERGY : Good Oil Conference Presentation 11 September 2019
PU
09/09GALILEE ENERGY : Board Appointment
AQ
09/01GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Gas Production 2 September 2019
PU
08/15GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
08/02GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - ATP 2043 Formal Award and Maiden Contingent Gas Resou..
AQ
08/01GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
07/25GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - June 2019 Quarterly Report
AQ
07/23GALILEE ENERGY : June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 24 July 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 3,00 M
EBIT 2020 1,00 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M
Debt 2020 23,0 M
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 43,8x
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
EV / Sales2020 88,3x
EV / Sales2021 25,7x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,41  AUD
Last Close Price 1,05  AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.72.80%164
CNOOC LTD3.45%71 650
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.45%67 519
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.12%47 009
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.40%40 878
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD9.05%32 666
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group