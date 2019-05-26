Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 27May 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Glenaras Gas Project - Operations Update

27 May 2019

Highlights

The third and final well in Galilee's 2019 lateral programme, Glenaras 16L, was successfully drilled with approximately 308 metres of net coal intersected in the R3 coal seam primary target.

Outstanding delivery of the three well lateral programme, executed safely, on schedule and within budget.

The Glenaras Gas Project has now been substantially de-risked. The resultant five well lateral pilot in excellent coal now provides Galilee with a significant opportunity to achieve its target of a material gas flow and resultant gas Reserves.

Coal cuttings across the entire programme exhibited high quality cleating and brightness.

Workover rig secured and installation of gas and water pipelines has commenced.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling operations at its 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") located in the Galilee Basin.

Galilee is pleased to report that the lateral section of Glenaras 16L has now been successfully drilled with approximately 308 metres of net coal intersected in the well through the R3 seam primary target. Glenaras 16L will now be suspended pending completion work with an electric submersible pump that is planned to commence in mid-June.

This drilling result completes what has been an outstanding drilling campaign. "The Company has now executed the three well programme safely, on schedule and within budget. I am very proud of the technical team who put extensive work into learning from the difficulties incurred with the last drilling campaign and the resultant modifications have resulted in a successful campaign which has significantly de-risked the project. We now have a well designed, shielded five-well lateral pilot in excellent coal which provides the platform for us to drawdown a large area of coal below critical desorption pressure which we hope will progress to material gas rates.", Managing Director Peter Lansom stated.