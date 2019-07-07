Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 8 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Glenaras Gas Project - Operations Update

8 July 2019

Highlights

  • Completions rig has successfully installed downhole electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L.
  • All workover activities now complete.
  • Installation of gas and water gathering system pipelines complete.
  • Commissioning and flow testing of Glenaras 14L has now commenced.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin ATP 2019. (Figure 1)

As previously announced, Easternwell's Rig 103 successfully completed the drilling campaign with the drilling of Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L. The completions rig has now successfully installed ESPs in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L.

Figure 1 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme.

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Concurrent with drilling operations, the water production flowline connecting the Pilot to the existing water storage facility has been constructed and tied in at surface. Following completion rig activities, the wellsite surface facilities are now being installed and commissioned sequentially on the three new lateral wells. The facilities at Glenaras 14L have now been installed including all pipework, metering and ESP transformer skid and the commissioning and flow testing of Glenaras 14L is now underway.

The remaining site works on Glenaras 15L and 16L involve completing the mechanical pipework to the wellheads, finalising wellhead instrumentation and function testing all control systems. Once these works are complete, which is expected to take around 10 days, commissioning of Glenaras 15L and 16L will then commence.

Managing Director Peter Lansom stated, "Significant progress has been made by the team and this has been done safely and within budget. These works further increase the momentum of our project and Galilee is poised to continue its transformation with significant milestones expected over the coming months".

Figure 2 - Installation of surface equipment at Glenaras 14L and install of ESP on TDC Rig 8 at Glenaras 15L.

2

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Once the Pilot is fully operational, the well configuration will provide shielding to the central well from the large area which the previous two lateral wells were draining. It is expected that three months of production drawdown will be required for material gas production rates to be observed.

The expected cost of this three-well lateral programme including drilling, completion and tie-in is still within the original budget of approximately $8 million, resulting in a strong financial position for the company.

For further information contact:

Peter Lansom Managing Director Galilee Energy Limited +61 (0) 7 3177 9970

plansom@galilee-energy.com.auACN:064 957 419

About Galilee

Galilee Energy is focused on creating a mid-tier exploration and production company building on its core strengths in coal seam gas appraisal and development. Its primary area of focus is Queensland where it is appraising the Galilee Basin whilst looking to add further acreage to its portfolio.

Directors

Shareson issue - 225,679,361

Chairman - Ray Shorrocks

Top 20 holders - 56.4%*

Managing Director - Peter Lansom

Directors and Management - 4.4%

Non-executive Director - Dr David King

*As at 1 July 2019

Non-executive Director - Stephen Kelemen

3

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
08:28pGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 8 July 2019
PU
06/18GALILEE ENERGY : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019
PU
06/17GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
06/16GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 17 June 2019
PU
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : Awarded Surat Basin Acreage
AQ
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage
AQ
05/27GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage 28 May 2019
PU
05/27GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
05/26GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 27May 2019
PU
05/16GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 53,0x
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
EV / Sales2019 85,7x
EV / Sales2020 67,5x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,02  AUD
Last Close Price 0,80  AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.27.20%125
CNOOC LTD9.70%76 388
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%67 698
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%51 399
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.89%36 876
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.95%35 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About