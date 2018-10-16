Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Update 16 October 2018

Glenaras Gas Project - Production Update

16 October 2018

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on production operations at its 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme located in the Galilee Basin.

The accelerated pump change out at the Glenaras 12L well is now complete, with a higher capacity pump successfully installed and commissioned. The pump that was pulled from the hole as part of the recompletion was in excellent condition with no significant wearing, scaling or coal fines/solids evident. This pump has now been fully serviced and is available as a spare.

The new, larger pump is on production with fluid levels being drawn down on Glenaras 12L. With 12L back on continuous production with the new pump, the pilot is currently producing at water rates of approximately 3,900 BWPD (barrels of water per day) in aggregate from both wells.

"The pump upgrade on Glenaras 12L went extremely smoothly and we now have a higher capacity pump currently on production as well as effectively a brand new spare able to be re-used after servicing. We look forward to speeding up drawdown of the coal and ramping up gas production as quickly and as safely as possible." Managing Director Peter Lansom stated.

An update will be provided to the market on gas rates as fluid levels in the wells are reduced down to their maximum level in both wells and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure.

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve gas flow.

Figure 1 - Glenaras multi-lateral pilot

Figure 2 Glenaras 10L site

