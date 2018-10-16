Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD. (GLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Galilee Energy : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Update 16 October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 01:03am CEST

Glenaras Gas Project - Production Update

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

16 October 2018

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on production operations at its 100% owned and operated Glenaras multi-lateral pilot programme located in the Galilee Basin.

The accelerated pump change out at the Glenaras 12L well is now complete, with a higher capacity pump successfully installed and commissioned. The pump that was pulled from the hole as part of the recompletion was in excellent condition with no significant wearing, scaling or coal fines/solids evident. This pump has now been fully serviced and is available as a spare.

The new, larger pump is on production with fluid levels being drawn down on Glenaras 12L. With 12L back on continuous production with the new pump, the pilot is currently producing at water rates of approximately 3,900 BWPD (barrels of water per day) in aggregate from both wells.

"The pump upgrade on Glenaras 12L went extremely smoothly and we now have a higher capacity pump currently on production as well as effectively a brand new spare able to be re-used after servicing. We look forward to speeding up drawdown of the coal and ramping up gas production as quickly and as safely as possible." Managing Director Peter Lansom stated.

An update will be provided to the market on gas rates as fluid levels in the wells are reduced down to their maximum level in both wells and more coal area is drawn down below the critical desorption pressure.

The pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve gas flow.

Peter Lansom

Managing Director Galilee Energy Limited +61 (0) 7 3177 9970 plansom@galilee-energy.com.au

www.galilee-energy.com.au

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Figure 1 - Glenaras multi-lateral pilot

Figure 2 Glenaras 10L site

About Galilee

Galilee Energy is focused on creating a mid-tier exploration and production company building on its core strengths in coal seam gas appraisal and development. Its primary area of focus is Queensland where it is appraising the Galilee Basin whilst looking to add further acreage to its portfolio.

Directors

Shares on issue - 204,012,690

Chairman - Ray Shorrocks

Top 20 holders - 51.3% *

Managing Director - Peter Lansom

Directors and Management - 4.3%

Non-executive Director - Dr David King

*As at 24 September 2018

Non-executive Director - Stephen Kelemen

www.galilee-energy.com.au

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
01:03aGALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Update 16 October 2018
PU
09/28GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Update 28 September 201..
PU
09/14GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Production Update
AQ
09/13GALILEE ENERGY : First measured gas milestone for Galilee at Glenaras coal seam ..
AQ
08/20GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project - First Gas
AQ
07/25GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Production Operations Update
AQ
07/24GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Production Operations Update 24 Ju..
PU
07/17GALILEE ENERGY : Announces $5.6 Million Private Placement and Production Operati..
AQ
07/10GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Results of General Meeting
AQ
07/10GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Bu..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015PRECIOUS METALS DISAPPOINT : Time To Change The Way Of Looking At Precious Metal.. 
2015Gold's tail in the air after FOMC minutes 
2015Gold's 2015 gains vanish 
2015India And Central Banks Could Provide Just What Gold Needs 
2015BIPOLAR TRADING IN PRECIOUS METALS : Divergences Create Opportunity 
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.350.00%91
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.51%84 589
CNOOC LTD29.06%82 275
EOG RESOURCES13.22%70 442
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.48%58 524
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.74%35 209
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.