Galilee Energy : Good Oil Conference Presentation 11 September 2019

Brisbane based gas explorer (ASX:GLL).

100% owner of one of the largest Contingent Gas Resources in Queensland (excluding the big 3 LNG exporters).

Management team has a proven track record of top tier coal seam gas and conventional exploration success.

MD formerly of Eastern Star Gas which was sold to Santos for $900m after booking 1,520 PJ 2P Reserves.

Assets in both the Galilee and Surat Basins.

Enhanced pilot in the Galilee Basin has commenced testing, with the aim of converting this large Resource into a significant, maiden Reserve position.

Jemena pipeline option provides clear path to market.