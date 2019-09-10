Galilee Energy : Good Oil Conference Presentation 11 September 2019

Good Oil Conference Presentation
September 2019
ASX: GLL
CORPORATE
Company Overview
Location of Galilee Energy's Projects
GAS EXPLORER WITH MULTIPLE STRATEGIC ASSETS TARGETING THE
CRITICAL EAST COAST GAS MARKET
3
Corporate snapshot
Financial information
Share price (6 September 19)
A$1.11
Number of shares
230M
Market capitalisation
A$255M
Cash (30 June 19)
A$11.6M
Debt (Current)
No debt
Enterprise Value
A$243M
Relative price performance
188
to 100
168
148
Rebased
128
108
88
01-Jul-19
08-Jul-19
15-Jul-19
22-Jul-19
29-Jul-19
05-Aug-19
12-Aug-19
19-Aug-19
26-Aug-19
02-Sep-19
07-Jun-19
17-Jun-19
24-Jun-19
GLL.ASX
Top 5 shareholders
(as at 6 September 2019)
JP Morgan
11.5%
HSBC
9.9%
Ecarlate
8.4%
Carpe Diem
6.5%
Raus Capital Fund
2.4%
Directors and management
4.4%
Price and volume
4
1.4
3.5
Volume (m)
1.1
($) price Share
2.5
2
0.9
1.5
1
0.6
0.5
0
01-Nov-18
29-Nov-18
27-Dec-18
18-Apr-19
11-Jul-19
0.4
06-Sep-18
04-Oct-18
24-Jan-19
21-Feb-19
21-Mar-19
16-May-19
13-Jun-19
08-Aug-19
05-Sep-19
Volume
Period average volume
Share Price
Australian East Coast Gas Dynamics
Structurally short gas market and gas prices aligning
with international LNG prices
Average eastern and south-eastern Australian gas prices
THE SOLUTION IS NEW SOURCES OF GAS SUPPLY
SUCH AS GALILEE'S GLENARAS PROJECT
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:46:00 UTC