GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
1.15 AUD   -0.86%
Galilee Energy : Good Oil Conference Presentation 11 September 2019

09/10/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Good Oil Conference Presentation

September 2019

ASX: GLL

CORPORATE

Company Overview

  • Brisbane based gas explorer (ASX:GLL).
  • 100% owner of one of the largest Contingent Gas Resources in Queensland (excluding the big 3 LNG exporters).
  • Management team has a proven track record of top tier coal seam gas and conventional exploration success.
  • MD formerly of Eastern Star Gas which was sold to Santos for $900m after booking 1,520 PJ 2P Reserves.
  • Assets in both the Galilee and Surat Basins.
  • Enhanced pilot in the Galilee Basin has commenced testing, with the aim of converting this large Resource into a significant, maiden Reserve position.
  • Jemena pipeline option provides clear path to market.
  • Surat acreage is within the overlapping, world class Walloon CSG fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough.

Location of Galilee Energy's Projects

GAS EXPLORER WITH MULTIPLE STRATEGIC ASSETS TARGETING THE

CRITICAL EAST COAST GAS MARKET

Corporate snapshot

Financial information

Share price (6 September 19)

A$1.11

Number of shares

230M

Market capitalisation

A$255M

Cash (30 June 19)

A$11.6M

Debt (Current)

No debt

Enterprise Value

A$243M

Relative price performance

Australian East Coast Gas Dynamics

  • Australian east coast gas thematic continues to be a powerful story for Galilee.
  • East coast gas market was transformed with the advent of the three LNG projects in Queensland which altered the supply and pricing dynamics.
  • Convergence between domestic gas prices in the east coast gas market and LNG export prices.
  • The long term supply outlook for east coast gas market remains uncertain, exacerbated by southern state imposed moratoria and restrictions on onshore gas exploration activities.
  • LNG netback price now published fortnightly by the ACCC is effectively setting a base price for domestic gas users at Wallumbilla (Queensland gas supply hub).

Structurally short gas market and gas prices aligning

with international LNG prices

Average eastern and south-eastern Australian gas prices

THE SOLUTION IS NEW SOURCES OF GAS SUPPLY

SUCH AS GALILEE'S GLENARAS PROJECT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:46:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 76,7x
P/E ratio 2020 47,9x
EV / Sales2019 128x
EV / Sales2020 95,9x
Capitalization 265 M
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,41  AUD
Last Close Price 1,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.77.60%184
CNOOC LTD0.16%68 460
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.84%61 024
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.27%46 429
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.94%40 225
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.34%29 434
