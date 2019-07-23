Galilee Energy : June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 24 July 2019

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT _____________________________________________________________ June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 24 July 2019 Highlights Glenaras drilling programme successfully executed safely and under budget.

Completions rig has successfully installed downhole electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L.

Glenaras 14L and 15L commissioned with final commissioning on Glenaras 16L underway.

Highly responsive pressure communication already observed between Glenaras 10L,12L and the new Glenaras 14L and 15L wells.

Galilee was the Preferred Tenderer for ATP 2043 in the world class Walloon CSG fairway of the Surat Basin.

Significant milestone achieved for the Galilee Gas Pipeline with Jemena lodging the Voluntary EIS Application and EPBC Act referral with the relevant authorities.

Strong balance sheet with a 30 June cash position of $11.6 million with no debt. Glenaras Gas Project (ATP 2019) - GLL 100% Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the Glenaras multilateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin in Queensland (Figure 1). The Pilot is part of the Glenaras Gas Project ("Project") located in ATP 2019, which is 100% owned and operated by Galilee. The Permit covers an area of approximately 4000 km2 The Project has one of the largest contingent gas resources with the potential to supply the eastern Australian market which AEMO forecasts will need supply from currently booked Contingent Resources from the early 2020's. The independently derived and certified Contingent Resource within the Betts Creek coals are a 1C of 308 PJ, a 2C of 2,508 PJ and a 3C of 5,314 PJ. The Company's primary focus is on converting these Contingent Resources to Reserves. Figure 1 - Glenaras Gas Project

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT As previously announced, Easternwell's Rig 103 successfully completed the drilling campaign with the drilling of Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L. The completions rig has now successfully installed ESPs in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L. Figure 2 provides a schematic of the Pilot wells in the coal seam. Commissioning at Glenaras 14L and 15L is complete and commissioning has commenced on the final Glenaras 16L well. Strong initial productivity has been observed during commissioning and this early outcome, combined with observed pressure responses in the flanking laterals of Glenaras 10L and 12L, confirms the excellent productivity and connectivity of the targeted R3 coal seam. This augurs well for achieving the intended objectives of the enhanced Pilot of accelerating the depressurisation process and achieving commercial gas flow rates. Once the Pilot is fully operational, the well configuration will provide shielding to the central Glenaras 14L well from the large area which the previous two lateral wells were draining. It is expected that three months of production drawdown will be required in order for material gas production rates to be observed. The expected cost of this three-well lateral programme including drilling, completion and tie-in is still within the original budget of approximately $8 million, resulting in a strong financial position for the company. Figure 2 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme 2

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT A successful Pilot achieving commercial gas rates has the potential to book 500 PJ+ of Proved and Probable Reserves. The Pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve gas flow. Figure 3 - Installation of surface equipment at Glenaras 14L and install of ESP on TDC Rig 8 at Glenaras 15L. 3

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT ATP 2043 Galilee was appointed the Preferred Tenderer for ATP 2043 by the Queensland Government in the most recent release of new petroleum resource areas. Refer to location map below. The award of this acreage was designed to stimulate exploration in Queensland and provide sustainable benefits to local communities in the region and energy benefits for all Queenslanders. Galilee was successful with its targeted approach for this high-graded block and was awarded the acreage following a non-cash consideration competitive tender process. The acreage has dual prospectivity within both the world-class Walloon Subgroup coal seam gas fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough, proximal to the Moonie Field. The area is significantly under-explored and will benefit greatly from Galilee applying contemporary exploration technology to advance the understanding of this highly prospective area. ATP 2043 is also strategically close to existing production and pipeline infrastructure, being less than 10 km from established coal seam gas production facilities and adjacent to the south of the Ironbark coal seam gas asset which was recently acquired by APLNG for $231 million. This positioning provides considerable potential to gain expedited access to the eastern Australian gas market. Galilee will leverage off its highly experienced management team's proven track record of successfully exploring, appraising and developing coal seam gas tenures in the Surat Basin, in addition to the excellent standard of committed operatorship demonstrated so far at its flagship asset, ATP 2019 in the Galilee Basin. Importantly Galilee has sufficient resources in place to drive both ATP 2019 and ATP 2043 forward in parallel. 4

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT Jemena update Jemena has passed a significant milestone for the Galilee Gas Pipeline route (Figure 4) connecting the Glenaras Gas Project to the east coast gas market with the formal lodgement of the Voluntary Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Application and EPBC Act referral with the relevant authorities. This public recognition of Jemena's preferred pipeline route is further validation of Jemena's commitment to transport gas from the Glenaras Gas Project to end users. Following successful Pilot results, the next step by Jemena will be to submit a proposed Terms of Reference for the Galilee Gas Pipeline EIS. These milestones are important steps in proving up a clear pathway to the east coast gas market for the Glenaras Gas Project. Figure 4 - Proposed Pipeline Route 5

