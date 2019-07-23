Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/23
0.76 AUD   -1.94%
07/08GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project - Operations Update
AQ
07/07GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 8 July 2019
PU
06/18GALILEE ENERGY : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B 24 July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

June 2019 Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B

24 July 2019

Highlights

  • Glenaras drilling programme successfully executed safely and under budget.
  • Completions rig has successfully installed downhole electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L.
  • Glenaras 14L and 15L commissioned with final commissioning on Glenaras 16L underway.
  • Highly responsive pressure communication already observed between Glenaras 10L,12L and the new Glenaras 14L and 15L wells.
  • Galilee was the Preferred Tenderer for ATP 2043 in the world class Walloon CSG fairway of the Surat Basin.
  • Significant milestone achieved for the Galilee Gas Pipeline with Jemena lodging the Voluntary EIS Application and EPBC Act referral with the relevant authorities.
  • Strong balance sheet with a 30 June cash position of $11.6 million with no debt.

Glenaras Gas Project (ATP 2019) - GLL 100%

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") is pleased to provide an update on the Glenaras multilateral pilot programme ("Pilot") in the Galilee Basin in Queensland (Figure 1).

The Pilot is part of the Glenaras Gas Project ("Project") located in ATP 2019, which is 100% owned and operated by Galilee. The Permit covers an area of approximately 4000 km2

The Project has one of the largest contingent gas resources with the potential to supply the eastern Australian market which AEMO forecasts will need supply from currently booked Contingent Resources from the early 2020's. The independently derived and certified Contingent Resource within the Betts Creek coals are a 1C of 308 PJ, a 2C of 2,508 PJ and a 3C of 5,314 PJ. The Company's primary focus is on converting these Contingent Resources to Reserves.

Figure 1 - Glenaras Gas Project

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

As previously announced, Easternwell's Rig 103 successfully completed the drilling campaign with the drilling of Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L. The completions rig has now successfully installed ESPs in Glenaras 14L, 15L and 16L. Figure 2 provides a schematic of the Pilot wells in the coal seam.

Commissioning at Glenaras 14L and 15L is complete and commissioning has commenced on the final Glenaras 16L well. Strong initial productivity has been observed during commissioning and this early outcome, combined with observed pressure responses in the flanking laterals of Glenaras 10L and 12L, confirms the excellent productivity and connectivity of the targeted R3 coal seam. This augurs well for achieving the intended objectives of the enhanced Pilot of accelerating the depressurisation process and achieving commercial gas flow rates.

Once the Pilot is fully operational, the well configuration will provide shielding to the central Glenaras 14L well from the large area which the previous two lateral wells were draining. It is expected that three months of production drawdown will be required in order for material gas production rates to be observed.

The expected cost of this three-well lateral programme including drilling, completion and tie-in is still within the original budget of approximately $8 million, resulting in a strong financial position for the company.

Figure 2 - Enhanced multi-lateral programme

2

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

A successful Pilot achieving commercial gas rates has the potential to book 500 PJ+ of Proved and Probable Reserves. The Pilot will be on production for an extended period to de-water and lower the pressure in the surrounding coal to achieve gas flow.

Figure 3 - Installation of surface equipment at Glenaras 14L and install of ESP on TDC Rig 8 at Glenaras 15L.

3

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

ATP 2043

Galilee was appointed the Preferred Tenderer for ATP 2043 by the Queensland Government in the most recent release of new petroleum resource areas. Refer to location map below.

The award of this acreage was designed to stimulate exploration in Queensland and provide sustainable benefits to local communities in the region and energy benefits for all Queenslanders. Galilee was successful with its targeted approach for this high-graded block and was awarded the acreage following a non-cash consideration competitive tender process. The acreage has dual prospectivity within both the world-class Walloon Subgroup coal seam gas fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough, proximal to the Moonie Field. The area is significantly under-explored and will benefit greatly from Galilee applying contemporary exploration technology to advance the understanding of this highly prospective area.

ATP 2043 is also strategically close to existing production and pipeline infrastructure, being less than 10 km from established coal seam gas production facilities and adjacent to the south of the Ironbark coal seam gas asset which was recently acquired by APLNG for $231 million. This positioning provides considerable potential to gain expedited access to the eastern Australian gas market.

Galilee will leverage off its highly experienced management team's proven track record of successfully exploring, appraising and developing coal seam gas tenures in the Surat Basin, in addition to the excellent standard of committed operatorship demonstrated so far at its flagship asset, ATP 2019 in the Galilee Basin. Importantly Galilee has sufficient resources in place to drive both ATP 2019 and ATP 2043 forward in parallel.

4

ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

Jemena update

Jemena has passed a significant milestone for the Galilee Gas Pipeline route (Figure 4) connecting the Glenaras Gas Project to the east coast gas market with the formal lodgement of the Voluntary Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Application and EPBC Act referral with the relevant authorities.

This public recognition of Jemena's preferred pipeline route is further validation of Jemena's commitment to transport gas from the Glenaras Gas Project to end users. Following successful Pilot results, the next step by Jemena will be to submit a proposed Terms of Reference for the Galilee Gas Pipeline EIS. These milestones are important steps in proving up a clear pathway to the east coast gas market for the Glenaras Gas Project.

Figure 4 - Proposed Pipeline Route

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 00:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
07/08GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project - Operations Update
AQ
07/07GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 8 July 2019
PU
06/18GALILEE ENERGY : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019
PU
06/17GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
06/16GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 17 June 2019
PU
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : Awarded Surat Basin Acreage
AQ
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage
AQ
05/27GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage 28 May 2019
PU
05/27GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
05/26GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 27May 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 31,7x
EV / Sales2019 81,8x
EV / Sales2020 64,8x
Capitalization 172 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,02  AUD
Last Close Price 0,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.28.00%123
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 004
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.06%68 308
EOG RESOURCES INC.0.00%50 610
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.74%39 296
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.38%36 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group