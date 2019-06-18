Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Galilee Energy Ltd.    GLL   AU000000GLL4

GALILEE ENERGY LTD.

(GLL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galilee Energy : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation

June 2019

ASX: GLL

CORPORATE

Corporate snapshot

Financial information

Top 5 shareholders

Share price (14 June 19)

A$0.70

Number of shares

226M

Market capitalisation

A$158M

Cash (31 March 19)

A$17M

Debt (Current)

No debt

(as at 11 June 2019)

JP Morgan

12.0%

Ecarlate Pty Ltd

8.5%

Carpe Diem Asset Management

6.7%

HSBC

6.4%

Citicorp

2.9%

Directors and management

4.4%

Enterprise Value

A$141M

Relative price performance to ASX 300 Energy

Price and volume

386

9.0

0.8

8.0

324

Volume (m)

7.0

0.7

Rebasedto 100

18-Jul-13

18-Aug-10

18-Sep-07

18-Oct-05

18-Nov-02

18-Nov-30

19-Jan-02

19-Jan-31

19-Feb-28

19-Mar-28

19-Apr-30

19-May-28

6.0

18-Jul-13

18-Aug-10

18-Sep-07

18-Oct-05

18-Nov-02

18-Nov-30

18-Dec-28

19-Jan-25

19-Feb-22

19-Mar-22

19-Apr-19

19-May-17

19-Jun-14

($) price Share

18-Jun-15

18-Jun-15

262

5.0

0.5

4.0

200

3.0

0.4

2.0

1.0

138

0.0

0.2

76

Volume

Period average volume

Share price

GLL.ASX

XEK.ASX

3

Company Overview

  • Brisbane based gas explorer (ASX:GLL).
  • 100% owner of one of the largest Contingent Gas Resources in Queensland (excluding the big 3 LNG exporters).
  • Management team has a proven track record of top tier coal seam gas and conventional exploration success.
  • MD formerly of Eastern Star Gas which was sold to Santos for $900m after booking 1,520 PJ 2P Reserves.
  • Assets in both the Galilee and Surat Basins.
  • Enhanced pilot in the Galilee Basin, aiming to convert this large Resource into a significant Reserve position.
  • Jemena pipeline option provides clear path to market.
  • Surat acreage is within the overlapping, world class Walloon CSG fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough.

Location of Galilee Energy's Projects

GAS EXPLORER WITH MULTIPLE STRATEGIC ASSETS TARGETING THE

CRITICAL EAST COAST GAS MARKET

4

Australian East Coast Gas Dynamics

  • Australian east coast gas thematic continues to be a powerful story for Galilee.
  • East coast gas market was transformed with the advent of the three LNG projects in Queensland which altered the supply and pricing dynamics.
  • Convergence between domestic gas prices in the east coast gas market and LNG export prices.
  • The long term supply outlook for east coast gas market remains uncertain, exacerbated by southern state imposed moratoria and restrictions on onshore gas exploration activities.
  • LNG netback price now published fortnightly by the

Structurally short gas market and gas prices aligning

with international LNG prices

Average eastern and south-eastern Australian gas prices

ACCC effectively setting a base price for domestic gas users at Wallumbilla (Queensland gas supply hub).

THE SOLUTION IS NEW SOURCES OF GAS SUPPLY

SUCH AS GALILEE'S GLENARAS PROJECT

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 00:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
08:14pGALILEE ENERGY : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019
PU
06/17GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
06/16GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 17 June 2019
PU
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : Awarded Surat Basin Acreage
AQ
05/28GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage
AQ
05/27GALILEE ENERGY : awarded Surat Basin acreage 28 May 2019
PU
05/27GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
05/26GALILEE ENERGY : Glenaras Gas Project – Operations Update 27May 2019
PU
05/16GALILEE ENERGY LIMITED : - Glenaras Gas Project Operations Update
AQ
05/06ELIXIR PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Stephen Kelemen Appointed to Elixir Board
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2,00 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 3,00 M
Finance 2019 8,00 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 77,2x
EV / Sales 2020 61,8x
Capitalization 162 M
Chart GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Galilee Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEE ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,02  AUD
Spread / Average Target 42%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Barry Lansom Managing Director & Director
Raymond John Shorrocks Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Ryan General Manager-Operations
Donald Langdon Chief Financial Officer
David William King Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEE ENERGY LTD.10.40%119
CNOOC LTD3.12%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.36%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.00%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.66%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.28%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About