Galilee Energy : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019

Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation
June 2019
ASX: GLL
CORPORATE
Corporate snapshot
Financial information
Top 5 shareholders
Share price (14 June 19)
A$0.70
Number of shares
226M
Market capitalisation
A$158M
Cash (31 March 19)
A$17M
Debt (Current)
No debt
(as at 11 June 2019)
JP Morgan
12.0%
Ecarlate Pty Ltd
8.5%
Carpe Diem Asset Management
6.7%
HSBC
6.4%
Citicorp
2.9%
Directors and management
4.4%
Enterprise Value
A$141M
Relative price performance to ASX 300 Energy
Price and volume
386
9.0
0.8
8.0
324
Volume (m)
7.0
0.7
Rebasedto 100
18-Jul-13
18-Aug-10
18-Sep-07
18-Oct-05
18-Nov-02
18-Nov-30
19-Jan-02
19-Jan-31
19-Feb-28
19-Mar-28
19-Apr-30
19-May-28
6.0
18-Dec-28
19-Jan-25
19-Feb-22
19-Mar-22
19-Apr-19
19-May-17
19-Jun-14
($) price Share
18-Jun-15
262
5.0
0.5
4.0
200
3.0
0.4
2.0
1.0
138
0.0
0.2
76
Volume
Period average volume
Share price
GLL.ASX
XEK.ASX
3
Company Overview
Location of Galilee Energy's Projects
GAS EXPLORER WITH MULTIPLE STRATEGIC ASSETS TARGETING THE
CRITICAL EAST COAST GAS MARKET
4
Australian East Coast Gas Dynamics
Structurally short gas market and gas prices aligning
with international LNG prices
Average eastern and south-eastern Australian gas prices
ACCC effectively setting a base price for domestic gas users at Wallumbilla (Queensland gas supply hub).
THE SOLUTION IS NEW SOURCES OF GAS SUPPLY
SUCH AS GALILEE'S GLENARAS PROJECT
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Galilee Energy Limited published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 00:13:06 UTC