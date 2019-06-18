Galilee Energy : Non-Deal Investor Roadshow Presentation 19 June 2019

Brisbane based gas explorer (ASX:GLL).

100% owner of one of the largest Contingent Gas Resources in Queensland (excluding the big 3 LNG exporters).

Management team has a proven track record of top tier coal seam gas and conventional exploration success.

MD formerly of Eastern Star Gas which was sold to Santos for $900m after booking 1,520 PJ 2P Reserves.

Assets in both the Galilee and Surat Basins.

Enhanced pilot in the Galilee Basin, aiming to convert this large Resource into a significant Reserve position.

Jemena pipeline option provides clear path to market.