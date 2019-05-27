ASX/MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

_____________________________________________________________

Galilee Energy awarded Surat Basin acreage

28 May 2019

Highlights

Galilee Energy has been awarded a 384 square kilometre Surat Basin exploration area by the Queensland Government within the overlapping world class Walloon coal seam gas fairway and the oil-prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough.

oil-prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough. Targeted approach for acreage capable of delivering material coal seam gas (CSG) and conventional oil and gas reserves.

Less than 10 kilometres from established CSG production and pipeline facilities.

The award is based on a non-cash consideration as part of a competitive tender process.

Galilee Energy Limited (ASX:GLL) ("Galilee") today announces success in being appointed the Preferred Tenderer for block PLR2018-1-8 by the Queensland Government in the most recent release of new petroleum resource areas. Refer to location map below.

The award of this acreage is designed to stimulate exploration in Queensland and provide sustainable benefits to local communities in the region and energy benefits for all Queenslanders. Galilee Managing Director Peter Lansom said the Company was delighted to have the opportunity to play its role in exploring for and delivering a new gas supply to the east coast of Australia. "Galilee applaud the efforts of the Queensland Government in addressing gas supply concerns by opening up the market to junior and mid-tier explorers to provide diversity and efficiency, to explore and develop new areas and thereby drive growth in regional areas," Mr Lansom said.

Galilee was successful with its targeted approach for this high-graded block and was awarded the acreage following a non-cash consideration as part of a competitive tender process. The acreage has dual prospectivity within both the world-class Walloon CSG fairway and the oil and gas prone eastern flank of the Taroom Trough, proximal to the Moonie Field. This new acreage is less than 10 kilometres from established CSG production facilities and adjacent to the south of the Ironbark CSG asset which was recently acquired by APLNG for $231 million.