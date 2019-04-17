Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Galileo Resources PLC    GLR   GB00B115T142

GALILEO RESOURCES PLC

(GLR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 04:22:59 am
0.523 GBp   -9.83%
04:58aGALILEO RESOURCES : Placing
PU
2018GALILEO RESOURCES : Proposed acquisition of Kabwe Residual Rights
PU
2017GALILEO RESOURCES : Update regarding Orogen Gold JV on Silverton
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galileo Resources : Placing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Regulatory Story

Galileo Resources PLC- GLR

Placing

Released 07:00 17-Apr-2019

RNS Number : 4095W

Galileo Resources PLC

17 April 2019

17 April 2019

Galileo Resources Plc

("Galileo" or "the Company")

Placing

Galileo Resources Plc is pleased to announce the Company has today completed, in conjunction with Shard Capital Partners LLP ("Shard") , a placing with institutional and retail investors of 100,000,000 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") of 0.1p each (the "Ordinary Shares") at a placing price of 0.50 p (the "Placing Price") per Placing Share to raise £500,000, before expenses (the "Placing"), subject to admission to trading on AIM ("Admission"). The Placing Price is at a discount of approximately 13.8% compared to the closing mid-market price of 0.58p yesterday. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing for general working capital and towards advancing its Star Zinc project ("Project") in Zambia, including producing an independent ore resource estimate, block modelling/preliminary pit design, and application for a small-scale mining permit.

Colin Bird, Chairman of Galileo Resources, said, "Following the positive drill results and significant conceptual grade tonnage estimate for Star Zinc, announced on 14 November 2018, the Company has completed a placing to enable it to do all things necessary, as outlined above, to advance and add further value to what is undoubtedly a significant Project with potential for early production. The directors believe that the potential ore at Star Zinc lends itself to a simple trucking operation for parties looking to enhance their feedstock with high grade zinc ore and early- stage discussions have started with potential off-take partners."

In connection with the Placing, the Company has granted Warrants to Shard to subscribe for 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 0.75p per share. The Warrants may be exercised at any time in the period expiring on the second anniversary of Admission of the Placing Shares.

As part of the Placing, Colin Bird, the Company's Chairman, and Richard Wollenberg, the Company's Non-Executive Director, have respectively subscribed for 6,000,000 and 600,000 Placing Shares. Accordingly, Colin Bird will hold 55,435,000 Ordinary Shares representing 13.70% of Galileo's enlarged issued share capital and Richard Wollenberg will hold 6,721,341 Ordinary Shares representing 1.66% of Galileo's enlarged issued share capital following the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares. Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to take place on or around 2 May 2019.

Following the issue of the Placing Shares, the Company's issued share capital will total 404,596,562 Ordinary Shares, with voting rights. Shareholders in the Company may use this figure as the denominator for the calculation, by which they would determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014. You can also follow Galileo on Twitter: @GalileoResource

For further information, please contact: Galileo Resources PLC

Colin Bird, Chairman

Tel +44 (0)

20 7581 4477

Andrew Sarosi, Executive Director

Tel +44

(0)

1752 221937

Beaumont Cornish Limited - Nomad

Tel +44

(0)

20 7628 3396

Roland Cornish/James Biddle

Novum Securities Limited - Broker

Tel +44

(0)

20 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury/Jon Belliss

Shard Capital Partners LLP - Broker to the Placing

Tel +44

(0)

207 186 9952

Damon Heath

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

The following information relating to the transaction has been filed with the FCA in accordance with Article 19(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation,

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a Name

Colin Bird

)

2Reason for notification

a Position / status

Chairman

)

bInitial notification

Initial

) /Amendment

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a Name

Galileo Resources plc

)

bLEI

213800KSRIVLX7BJSP45

)

4Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each plac e where transactions have been conducted

a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Galileo Resources

)

plc

Identification code

ISIN GB00B115T142

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above

c Price(s) and volumes(s)

)

Price(s)

Volumes(s)

0.50 pence

6,000,000

dAggregated information

n/a

)

eDate of the transaction

2 May 2019

)

f)Place of the transaction

Off market

Richard Wollenberg

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a Name

Richard Wollenberg

)

2Reason for notification

a Position / status

Non-Executive Director

)

bInitial notification

Initial

) /Amendment

3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a Name

Galileo Resources plc

)

bLEI

213800KSRIVLX7BJSP45

)

4Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each plac

e where transactions have been conducted

a Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Galileo Resources plc

) instrument, type of instrument

ISIN GB00B115T142

Identification code

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of new ordinary shares as described above

c Price(s) and volumes(s)

)

Price(s)

Volumes(s)

0.50 pence

600,000

dAggregated information

n/a

)

eDate of the transaction

2 May 2019

)

f Place of the transaction

Off market

)

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Galileo Resources plc published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GALILEO RESOURCES PLC
04:58aGALILEO RESOURCES : Placing
PU
2018GALILEO RESOURCES : updates on modelling from drilling results at Star Zinc proj..
AQ
2018GALILEO RESOURCES : Proposed acquisition of Kabwe Residual Rights
PU
2017GALILEO RESOURCES : Update regarding Orogen Gold JV on Silverton
PU
2017GALILEO RESOURCES : Concordia Copper Project - Drilling Commencement
PU
2017GALILEO RESOURCES : Issuance of Share options
PU
2017GALILEO RESOURCES : Concordia Copper Project Update
PU
2016GALILEO RESOURCES : Change of Registered Office
PU
2016GALILEO RESOURCES : Concordia Copper Project - Exploration Update
PU
2016GALILEO RESOURCES : Concordia Copper Project Update
PU
More news
Chart GALILEO RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Galileo Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALILEO RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Bird Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Francis Sarosi Executive Director, Director-Finance & Technology
John Richard Wollenberg Non-Executive Director
Christopher Kagiso Molefe Non-Executive Director
Sylvia Vrska Manager-Corporate & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALILEO RESOURCES PLC-18.88%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD43.04%14 571
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 798
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 747
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.26.45%6 005
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED74.98%3 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About