Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Chief Risk Officer

Apr 1, 2020

Announcement Sub Title APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF RISK OFFICER

Appointment of Chief Risk Officer

Date Of Appointment 01/04/2020

Name Of Person Choo Kok Kiong

Age 51

Country Of Principal Residence Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Nominated by Nominating Committee

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive and oversee the risk management of the Group

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Risk Officer

Professional qualifications Mr. Choo holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Wales (UK) / Manchester Business School (UK). He also had qualifications from Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA, UK) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA, UK).

Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries No

Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Mr. Choo is currently the Executive Director/Group Chief Financial Officer of the Group. Prior to joining the company, he held various management positions in the Sembcorp group. He has over 20 years of finance experience, having held the positions of Vice-President of Finance at Sembcorp Parks Management and Sembcorp Parks Holdings Ltd (now known as Sembcorp Development Ltd), Assistant Vice-President of Finance at Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Accounts Manager with Singapore Precision Industries Pte Ltd. Mr. Choo was appointed as a non-executive director of QAF Limited since 2014.

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No

Past (for the last 5 years) S&P 1821 Pte Ltd

Present Gallant Venture Ltd.

QAF Limited

Subsidiaries of Gallant Venture Group

Batamindo Carriers Pte Ltd

Nirwana Pte Ltd

Singapore-Bintan Resort Holdings Pte Ltd

Straits-CM Village Hotel Pte Ltd

Straits-KMP Resort Development Pte Ltd

Teachcast Global Pte Ltd

(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No

Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? No