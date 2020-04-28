Log in
GALLANT VENTURE LTD.

(5IG)
Gallant Venture : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk's 2019 Full Year Audited Financial Statements

04/28/2020 | 09:08am EDT

No. 393/IMSI/CS-199/IV/20

28 April 2020

To:

Head of Capital Market Supervisory

Indonesia Financial Services Authority

Gedung Sumitro Djojohadikusumo

Jl. Lapangan Banteng Timur No. 2-4

Jakarta 10710

Subject: The Submission of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements ("AFS") of PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the financial Year 2019 and the submission of a copy of the advertisement of AFS.

______________________________________________________________

Dear Sir,

In compliance with the provisions in point 2.c and 2.e of Regulation No X.K.2, Attachment of the Decision of the Chairman of Bapepam & LK No. Kep-346/BL/2011 dated 5 July 2011, regarding the submission of periodic financial statement of the issuer, we hereby submit the following:

  1. AFS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year 2019 (audited) in Indonesian version and English version.
  2. The advertisement (1 copy) of "Media Indonesia" newspaper published on 28 April 2020, which stated the AFS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year 2019 (audited).
  3. Checklist for the disclosure of financials statement for the entire industry in the Indonesia Capital Market.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely yours,

PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk

Jusak Kertowidjojo

Evensius Go

President Director

Director

encl.

CC: Board of Directors of Indonesia Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Gallant Venture Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
