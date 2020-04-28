Gallant Venture : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk's 2019 Full Year Audited Financial Statements

|
No. 393/IMSI/CS-199/IV/20
|
28 April 2020
To:
Head of Capital Market Supervisory
Indonesia Financial Services Authority
Gedung Sumitro Djojohadikusumo
Jl. Lapangan Banteng Timur No. 2-4
Jakarta 10710
Subject: The Submission of the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements ("AFS") of PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (the "Company") and its subsidiaries for the financial Year 2019 and the submission of a copy of the advertisement of AFS.
______________________________________________________________
Dear Sir,
In compliance with the provisions in point 2.c and 2.e of Regulation No X.K.2, Attachment of the Decision of the Chairman of Bapepam & LK No. Kep-346/BL/2011 dated 5 July 2011, regarding the submission of periodic financial statement of the issuer, we hereby submit the following:
-
AFS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year 2019 (audited) in Indonesian version and English version.
-
The advertisement (1 copy) of "Media Indonesia" newspaper published on 28 April 2020, which stated the AFS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year 2019 (audited).
-
Checklist for the disclosure of financials statement for the entire industry in the Indonesia Capital Market.
Thank you for your attention.
Sincerely yours,
PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk
|
Jusak Kertowidjojo
|
Evensius Go
|
President Director
|
Director
|
encl.
|