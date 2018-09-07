Log in
GALLANT VENTURE LTD. (GLVT)
Gallant Venture : Response To SGX Queries

09/07/2018 | 04:07am EDT

GALLANT VENTURE LTD

Registration Number: 200303179Z

3 HarbourFront Place

#16-01 HarbourFront Tower Two

Singapore 099254

Tel +65 63893535 Fax +65 63967758www.gallantventure.com

RESPONESES TO SGX QUERIES REGARDING TRADING ACTIVITIES

The Board of Directors of Gallant Venture Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the queries from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 7 September 2018 regarding the unusual price moments in the Company's shares and wishes to respond to the queries as follows:-

Question 1: Are you (the issuer) aware of any information not previously announced concerning you, your subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading? Such information may include events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset. You may refer to paragraph 8 in Appendix 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for further examples.

Response:

The Company is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which might explain the trading today.

Question 2: Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? Such information may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

Response:

The Company is not aware of any other possible explanation for the trading.

Question 3: Can you confirm your compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703?

Response:

The Company confirms its compliance with the listing rules, in particular, listing rule 703.

The Board of Directors collectively and individually takes responsibility for the accuracy of the aforesaid replies to the queries raised by the SGX-ST.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

GALLANT VENTURE LTD.

Choo Kok Kiong

Executive Director and Company Secretary 07 September 2018

1

Disclaimer

Gallant Venture Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:06:04 UTC
