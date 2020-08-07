Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Gallant Venture Ltd.    5IG   SG1T37930313

GALLANT VENTURE LTD.

(5IG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gallant Venture : Results And Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2020 17:31
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200723XMET5Y3U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Choo Kok Kiong
Designation Executive Director and Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Results and Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 7 August 2020.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 07/08/2020 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 04/08/2020 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM will be held by electronic means on Friday, 7 August 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (Singapore time). Shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Results Of EGM (Size: 133,451 bytes)
  2. Minutes Of EGM (Size: 139,173 bytes)

Disclaimer

Gallant Venture Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GALLANT VENTURE LTD.
05:44aGALLANT VENTURE : Results And Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
08/06REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
08/04GALLANT VENTURE : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk's Announcement On 2020 H..
PU
07/23EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
06/09GALLANT VENTURE : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk's Announcement On The Re..
PU
05/06GALLANT VENTURE : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
04/30GALLANT VENTURE : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk Announcement On Issuance..
PU
04/28GALLANT VENTURE : PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk's 2019 Full Year Audited..
PU
04/14NOTICE OF 3 CONSECUTIVE YEARS' LOSSE : : Notice Of 3 Consecutive Years' Losses
PU
04/14GALLANT VENTURE : Differences Between Unaudited And Audited Financial Statements..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 966 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net income 2019 -222 M -162 M -162 M
Net Debt 2019 3 061 M 2 233 M 2 233 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,87x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 624 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 6 567
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart GALLANT VENTURE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gallant Venture Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALLANT VENTURE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene Cho Park Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hock San Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Gianto Gunara Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kok Kiong Choo Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Chin Nam Tan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALLANT VENTURE LTD.-3.36%455
TESLA, INC.256.08%277 601
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.85%180 186
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.97%83 590
DAIMLER AG-17.74%51 464
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.54%43 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group