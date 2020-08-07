Gallant Venture : Results And Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
08/07/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 7, 2020 17:31
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG200723XMET5Y3U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Choo Kok Kiong
Designation
Executive Director and Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Results and Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') held on 7 August 2020.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
07/08/2020 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date
04/08/2020 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The EGM will be held by electronic means on Friday, 7 August 2020 at 2.00 p.m. (Singapore time). Shareholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.
Attachments
Results Of EGM (Size: 133,451 bytes)
Minutes Of EGM (Size: 139,173 bytes)
Disclaimer
Gallant Venture Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 09:43:08 UTC
